Growth, margin recovery ahead for Jubilant FoodWorks as demand improves

The company’s standalone revenues saw sluggish 9 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The gains were led by Domino’s India, which delivered 7.4 per cent growth on the back of a 2.5 per cent increase in LFL growth and 6.5 per cent order growth. Though LFL trends have improved sequentially (0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, or January-March/Q4), inflationary pressures weighed on demand trends. While average daily sales rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y, about three-fourths of revenues came from deliveries, and this channel saw 12 per cent growth.

The company indicated that it had gained 80 basis points (bps) of delivery share Y-o-Y, driven by investments in value, innovation, and digital engagement. Growth was backed by innovation, which helped broaden the customer proposition with the launch of Chicken Maxxx, ready-to-drink cold coffee, and single-serve dessert mousse cups. The Domino’s India store network reached 540 cities, with the company expanding into 19 new cities during the quarter. Jubilant remains confident about demand trends and expects Q2 to be better than Q1, targeting 5-7 per cent LFL growth.

Analysts led by Devanshu Bansal of Emkay Research believe that Jubilant’s 2.5 per cent LFL growth for Domino’s India in Q1 was a combination of 7-8 per cent LFL growth in the delivery channel and a 10 per cent dip in dine-in LFL growth. The optimism around a pickup in LFL growth is likely stemming from conscious efforts to turn around dine-in LFL through leadership investments, improved service levels, Best of the Deals (on Wednesdays) and a focus on single-eating occasions, the brokerage said. It has a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹600.

What stood out among Jubilant’s multiple franchise brands was Popeyes. Revenues of the fried chicken brand nearly doubled Y-o-Y, backed by 45 per cent LFL growth for the third consecutive quarter. Average daily sales rose by half, while gross margins for Popeyes increased by 113 bps to 67.4 per cent. The company believes its superior product, owing to its marination process and use of fresh chicken, product launches, nimble supply chain, and strong store-level execution have enabled strong performance over the past three years. The management believes that Popeyes could be its second growth engine and aims to scale up the brand to more than ₹1,000 crore in revenue (Q1 revenue at ₹70 crore) over the next three-four years.

Given the Q1 showing and outlook, Nuvama Research has revised its FY27 and FY28 revenue estimates upwards by 1.4-1.7 per cent, while increasing its operating profit estimates by 2.7 per cent to 6.4 per cent. It has a ‘buy’ rating and a higher target price of ₹668, compared with ₹646 earlier.

Aided by sharper execution, the company expanded its overall gross margin by 133 bps Y-o-Y to 75.5 per cent. It mitigated the impact of inflationary pressures on operating profit margin through selective pricing (net price rise of 140 bps) and operational productivity, limiting the decline to 18 bps and bringing the margin to 19.5 per cent.