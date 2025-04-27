Minor fire incident at HAL, no injuries or major damages, says company

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Sunday said a minor fire broke out in the 'Process Shop' of its Aircraft Division here last night.
The fire was quickly contained by HAL's fire services personnel, the company said in a statement.
No injuries or major damages were reported, the company further said.
There will not be any impact on the production activities of the Division, HAL said, adding that further investigations are on.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)