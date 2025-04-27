Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Minor fire incident at HAL, no injuries or major damages, says company

Minor fire incident at HAL, no injuries or major damages, says company

The fire was quickly contained by HAL's fire services personnel, the company said in a statement

HAL

There will not be any impact on the production activities of the Division, HAL said, adding that further investigations are on.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Sunday said a minor fire broke out in the 'Process Shop' of its Aircraft Division here last night.

The fire was quickly contained by HAL's fire services personnel, the company said in a statement. 

No injuries or major damages were reported, the company further said.

There will not be any impact on the production activities of the Division, HAL said, adding that further investigations are on. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumCipla

Drugmakers Glenmark Pharma, Cipla plan to step up US manufacturing

FOOD DELIVERY, INDUSTRY WORKERS, WORKERS

Reliance Retail scaling up quick commerce, plans to set up dark stores

PremiumL-R: Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD, LTIMindtree and Venu Lambu, CEO-designate, LTIMindtree

Vendor consolidation to drive our growth this year: LTIMindtree

PremiumGlenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark's research arm will be self-funded soon, says Glenn Saldanha

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal refutes Reddit post on losing market share

Topics : Hindustan Aeronautics HAL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon