Goldman Sachs recently upgraded Indian stock market outlook to 'Overweight' amid hopes of improved profitability and growth-support policies. "We think India's valuations are defensible on superior growth, improved profitability, lower rates, changing market structure, improved governance and higher global risk appetite", Goldman Sachs said in its report. The global investment banker has pegged Nifty 2026 target at 29,000, implying an upside potential of around 14 per cent from current levels. Among individual stocks Goldman has included Reliance Industries (RIL), Havells India, Titan Company, PTC Industries and NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip in its 'conviction list' for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Fundamentally, Goldman Sachs expects these 4 stocks to rally between 14 per cent 0 54 per cent over the next 12 months. READ MORE Meanwhile, from a technical perspective, here's how these 4 stocks (barring MakeMyTrip), which are listed on the BSE, and NSE, look on the charts.
Reliance Industries (RIL)Current Price: ₹1,493 Likely Target: ₹1,645 Upside Potential: 10.2% Support: ₹1,455; ₹1,435; ₹1,420 Resistance: ₹1,520; ₹1,550; ₹1,600 Reliance Industries (RIL) stock has been trading with a favourable bias post the gap-up breakout on October 20, 2025. The daily chart suggests that the overall outlook on RIL is likely to remain bullish as long as the stock holds above ₹1,435 - ₹1,420 support zone; with interim support visible around its 20-Day Moving Average at ₹1,455.
On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹1,645. On its way up, the stock is likely to face intermediate resistance around ₹1,520, ₹1,550 and ₹1,600 levels.
Titan CompanyCurrent Price: ₹3,796 Likely Target: ₹4,425 Upside Potential: 16.6% Support: ₹3,720; ₹3,676; ₹3,600 Resistance: ₹3,900; ₹4,060; ₹4,200; ₹4,320 Titan Company share is trading at life-time highs, and looks favourably placed on the long-term chart. The key momentum oscillators witnessed a positive crossover, thus indicating a likely positive bias for the coming months provided the stock breaks and sustains consistently above ₹3,900 levels.
PTC IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹17,670 Likely Target: ₹20,950 Upside Potential: 18.6% Support: ₹17,000; ₹16,230 Resistance: ₹18,650; ₹19,750 PTC Industries stock has witnessed a sharp 33 per cent rally in the last two months, and looks fairly overbought in the short-term. Having said that, the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock quotes above ₹16,230, with near support at ₹17,000-mark.
On the upside, the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale at ₹18,650 could act as near-term resistance. Above which, the stock can attempt a rally towards ₹20,950, with interim resistance around ₹19,750 levels.