Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HDFC Bank jumps 4% after lowering savings account interest rate by 25 bps

HDFC Bank jumps 4% after lowering savings account interest rate by 25 bps

HDFC Bank stock was trading at ₹1.869.20, up 3.45 per cent from Friday's close of ₹1,806.75 on the National Stock Exchange

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank share price: Shares of HDFC Bank surged nearly 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,876.80 after the private lender lowered its savings account interest rate to 2.75 per cent for balances below ₹50 lakh, the lowest among large private sector banks.
 
The bank has reduced the rates by 25 basis points (bps), effective April 12. In addition, the bank has reduced the interest rates to 3.25 per cent from 3.5 per cent for balances above ₹50 lakh. The decision comes after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 6 per cent on April 9. 
 
 
Savings account interest rate refers to the interest that the bank pays customers on their funds based on their daily closing balance. The accumulated interest is credited to the customer's account on a monthly or quarterly basis, as per the respective bank’s discretion. 
 
At 10:52 AM, the stock was trading at ₹1.869.20, up 3.45 per cent from Friday’s close of ₹1,806.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 23,308.05, up 479.50 points or 2.1 per cent. The company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹14.30 trillion. 
 
The stock is trading close to its 52-week high of ₹1,880, which it touched on December 9, 2024. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has jumped nearly 6 per cent compared to around 1.1 per cent fall in the Nifty50 index.   READ | Key Reasons Why Indian Stock Markets are rising today

Also Read

TMT bars

Gallantt Ispat hits record high on capex plan; stock zooms 47% in 1 month

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, Narayana Hrudayalaya hit record highs

trading, markets

Ahluwalia Contracts sees best day in over 4 months, stock up 7%; Here's why

Tata power

Tata Power shares charge 4% as arm inks ₹4,500 crore-deal with NTPC

share market, trading

Ircon International up 5% on ₹127-crore contract from North Western Railway

 

HDFC Bank Q4 Preview

In its quarterly preview on banking and financial services companies, Elara Capital expects the loan growth momentum to remain softer for HDFC Bank
 
"The key factor to watch will be deposit traction and the composition in the form of 'retail and others'. We expect the credit-deposit (CD) ratio to decline within 94-95 per cent levels," the brokerage said.
 
In addition, net interest margins (NIMs) are expected to remain largely stable. However, the interplay between the loan-deposit ratio (LDR), liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), and NIMs will be a key factor to watch. 
 
On the asset quality front, Elara expects another steady quarter with controlled slippages as Q3 had already witnessed a higher base due to the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) seasonality. The brokerage believes commentary on growth outcomes and NIMs will be the primary focus post-results.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Stock Market LIVE: IndusInd Bk, APSEZ, TaMo lead Sensex 1580 pts higher at 76,750; Nifty tops 23,300

Wipro

Wipro Q4 Preview: Profit likely to slip 1% to ₹3,319 crore on tepid demand

trading, markets

Sensex zooms 1,750 pts, Nifty tops 23,350; why are markets rising today?

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Airtel, Bajaj Finance, IndiGo: At new highs; are they worth your portfolio?

trading

Transrail Lighting shares rally 8% on ₹1,085 crore order win

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks HDFC Bank bank stocks NSE Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon