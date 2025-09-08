Monday, September 08, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's what drove ACME Solar Holdings shares to a 52-week high in trade

ACME Solar Holdings, which listed on the NSE at ₹251 on November 13, 2024, is now trading 25 per cent above its listing price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

ACME Solar Holdings Share Price Today: Shares of integrated renewable energy player ACME Solar Holdings were buzzing in trade on Monday, September 8, 2025. The company’s share price advanced by 6.31 per cent, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹315 per share on the NSE during intraday deals on Monday.
 
The company's shares continued to move northward on the bourses. At 2 PM on Monday, shares were trading at ₹305.10 per share, up 3 per cent from their previous close on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 3.7 million equity shares of ACME Solar Holdings, worth ₹108 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far today.
 
 

Why were ACME Solar Holdings shares buzzing in trade?

The northward movement in the ACME Solar Holdings share price followed news that ACME Solar has placed an order of 2 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with leading global energy system supplier Chuzhou Lishen New Energy Technology Co., Ltd, through POSCO International Corporation and China FAW Group Import and Export Co., Ltd, according to the regulatory filing submitted by the company on the NSE. 
 
“With this latest order, ACME Solar’s cumulative BESS procurement surpasses 5 GWh, following a previous order of 3.1 GWh BESS placed in July 2025. This strategic purchase will ensure timely availability of the BESS system, playing a key role in de-risking project commissioning timelines and accelerating overall project delivery,” said Nikhil Dhingra, CEO of ACME Solar.
 
ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE, and hybrid solutions, with an operational capacity of 2,890 MW.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

ACME Solar Holdings share price history

 
ACME Solar Holdings made its market debut on November 13, 2024, listing at ₹251 per share on the NSE against its IPO issue price of ₹289 per share.  cThe company’s shares are currently 25 per cent higher than their listing price on the NSE. For the year-to-date, ACME Solar Holdings shares have yielded a return of nearly 30 per cent to shareholders. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced nearly 4.5 per cent over the same period.
 
ACME Solar Holdings shares have a 52-week range of ₹315 – ₹167.75 per share on the NSE.
 

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

