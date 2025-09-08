Monday, September 08, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vikram Solar stock up 10%; why is this newly listed stock in demand?

Vikram Solar stock up 10%; why is this newly listed stock in demand?

Vikram Solar has received a major order of 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules from LT Construction

Vikram Solar

Vikram Solar debuted on the NSE at ₹338 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vikram Solar share price today: Shares of the newly-listed solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer Vikram solar surged over 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹356.6 on the NSE after the company secured a major order from L&T Construction.
 
At 01:15 PM, the company's share price was trading 7.8 per cent higher at ₹348 per share compared to previous session's close of ₹355.85 on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.49 per cent at 24,862 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,638.4 crore. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹381.65 and 52-week low was at ₹312.5. 
 

Here's why Vikram Solar share price is rallying today:

Vikram Solar has received a major order of 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules from LT Construction. These modules will be deployed in Khavda, Gujarat. 
 
As a part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Hypersol G12R modules, which feature cutting-edge N-type technology. These modules offer up to 80 per cent bifaciality, improved high-temperature performance, and minimal annual degradation of 0.4 per cent or less. The enhanced efficiency of the G12R modules is expected to boost Balance-of-System (BOS) performance and lower the Levelised Cost of Energy (LCOE), making solar energy solutions more cost-effective and accessible.
 
Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman & managing director, Vikram Solar, said: “We are delighted to contribute to this landmark project. The region holds immense potential for solar energy, and this project will play a pivotal role in harnessing that opportunity." 

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Supreet Chemicals files IPO draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹499 cr

initial public offering, IPO

Chartered Speed submits draft papers with Sebi for ₹855 crore IPO

Urban Company

Urban Company sets price band at ₹98-103 per share for ₹1,900 cr IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Sebi clears IPOs of 13 firms including Urban Company, Boat's parent

initial public offerings, IPO

Sugs Lloyd IPO receives 3.23 times subscription on final day of offer

 
"Each project we deliver is a testament to the trust placed in Vikram Solar’s technology, performance, and commitment to excellence," he said.
 
The timelines for delivery of this order is from November, 2025 to March, 2026 
 
Earlier in May 2025, Vikram Solar secured a 326 MW module supply order from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL) for the Khavda Renewable Energy Park. 
 
On Tuesday, August 26, Vikram Solar debuted on the NSE at ₹338 per share, up 1.8 per cent from its issue price of ₹322 per share. Vikram had received a strong response from investors with an overall subscription rate of around 55 times. The demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 142.79 times. 
 
Ahead of the issue, the company had raised ₹621 crore from anchor investors. It allotted 18.7 million equity shares to 43 funds at ₹332 per share. Goldman Sachs Fund, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Citigroup, ICICI Prudential Life Company and SBI General Insurance Compay are among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

More From This Section

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350 points, Nifty above 24,850; Auto, Metal, SMID stocks shine

semiconductor

MosChip Technologies zooms 57% in 1 week, nears 52-week high; here's why

SEBI

Settlement dates for cash, SLBM segments revised amid consecutive holidays

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This stock with near 29% FPI holding flags Sell signal; check downside risk

Gautam Adani, Adani, Tshering Tobgay

₹6,000-cr hydropower deal lifts Adani Power stock 6% today; details here

Topics : IPO Stock Market Markets Solar modules IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPODividend Stocks TodayGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon