Here's why DEE Development Engineers share price soared 13% on Jan 8

Shares of DEE Development Engineers rose sharply in an otherwise weak market on Thursday, January 8, following the company’s announcement regarding its order book update and the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The stock surged by as much as 13.11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹236 per share on the NSE.

However, despite the gains, the stock price remains nearly 30 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹2,336.20, which was recorded on July 2, 2025.

Although the stock trimmed some of its gains later in the session, buying interest remained robust. As of 12:28 PM, DEE Development Engineers shares were trading at ₹227.18, reflecting an 8.89 per cent increase from the previous close of ₹208.64. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was down 204 points or 0.78 per cent, trading at 25,936 levels.

A combined total of approximately 6.8 million equity shares of DEE Development Engineers, valued at ₹157 crore, had changed hands across the NSE and BSE by midday.

DEE Development Engineers announces update on order book

The cumulative order execution during the same period stood at ₹792.92 crore. Notably, DEE Development Engineers executed orders worth ₹127.91 crore in December 2025, underscoring steady project momentum. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY The uptick in DEE Development Engineers' share price followed the company’s exchange filing, which highlighted an update on its order book. As of December 31, 2025, the company reported a cumulative order inflow of ₹867.04 crore for FY 2025–26.The cumulative order execution during the same period stood at ₹792.92 crore. Notably, DEE Development Engineers executed orders worth ₹127.91 crore in December 2025, underscoring steady project momentum.

DEE Development Engineers appoints new CFO

In addition to the order book update, DEE Development Engineers also announced the appointment of Brahm Prakash Yadav as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective January 2026. Yadav, a chartered accountant and cost accountant, brings over 30 years of experience in finance and operations within large, multi-plant manufacturing organisations, the company said in a release.

Commenting on the appointment, K.L. Bansal, chairman and managing director of DEE Development Engineers, said, “Brahm brings a comprehensive blend of financial discipline, operational insight, and leadership acumen across large manufacturing enterprises. His extensive experience with capital market transactions—including IPOs, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and complex capital-raising activities—combined with a demonstrated ability to enforce cost and cash discipline, will be instrumental as DEE scales operations and explores new growth opportunities domestically and internationally.”