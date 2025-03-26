Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why Maruti Suzuki share price dropped 1.5% in trade on March 26

Maruti Suzuki revealed that there is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company due to this draft Assessment Order

Maruti Suzuki | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki share price: Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki shares were under pressure on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, as the stock slipped as much as 1.50 per cent to hit an intraday low of 11,720 per share.
 
However, at 11:30 AM, Maruti Suzuki shares were off day’s low, and were trading 0.43 per cent lower at Rs 11,845.85. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.14 per cent lower at 77,904.57 levels.
 
The fall in the Maruti Suzuki share price came after the company received a draft Assessment Order for the FY 2021-22 wherein certain additions/ disallowances amounting to Rs 2,966 crore with respect to returned income (the income disclosed by the Company in its Income-Tax return) have been proposed.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Maruti Suzuki said, “You are kindly informed that the Company has received a Draft Assessment Order for the FY 2021 – 22 from Income Tax Authority.”
 
The company revealed that there is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company due to this draft Assessment Order.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki said that it will file its objections before the Dispute Resolution Panel.
 
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results
 
Maruti Suzuki’s standalone profit zoomed 12.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,525 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), as against Rs 3,130 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2024 (Q3FY24). Its revenue increased 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 38,492.1 crore in Q3FY25 versus Rs 33,308.7 crore in Q3FY24. 
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,470.3 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 3,907.9 crore in Q3FY24. Consequently, the Ebitda margin remained flat (down 10 bps Y-o-Y) to 11.6 per cent in Q3FY25, from 11.7 per cent in Q3FY24. READ MORE
 
About Maruti Suzuki
 
Maruti Suzuki India Limited, headquartered in New Delhi, is an automobile manufacturer in India. Established in 1981 as Maruti Udyog Limited, the company underwent a name change to Maruti Suzuki India Limited in 2007.  It operates as a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.
 
Maruti Suzuki offers a diverse range of vehicles, including compact cars, sedans, and SUVs, catering to various market segments. Its manufacturing facilities in Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana, have a combined annual production capacity of approximately 1.5 million units.
 
Some of its renowned cars include Ertiga, Vitara, Alto and Baleno among others. 
 
The market capitalisation of Maruti Suzuki is Rs 3,71,152.24 crore, according to BSE.
 
The 52-week high of Maruti Suzuki share price is Rs 13,675, while its 52-week low is Rs 10,725 apiece.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

