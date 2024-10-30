Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Shriram Properties share price jumped 7% on October 30; details

Here's why Shriram Properties share price jumped 7% on October 30; details

The uptick in share price came after the company announced that it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 6-acres prime land in the upcoming micro markets of Undri in Pune

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shriram Properties share price: Shares of Shriram Properties (SPL) rallied up to 6.85 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 111.40 per share on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
 
The uptick in share price came after the company announced that it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 6-acres prime land in the upcoming micro markets of Undri in Pune. 
 
This mixed-use development will feature over 650 residential apartments along with retail and commercial spaces, totaling more than 1 million square feet of saleable area, set to be developed over the next four years. 
 
Shriram Properties estimates the project could generate revenue of approximately Rs 700 to Rs 750 crore and plans to launch it in the second half of FY25.
 
 
The company aims to create a landmark residential community in this burgeoning Pune market, offering convenient access to IT/ITeS hubs, retail outlets, prestigious educational institutions, and key city areas. 
 
Additionally, there is an option to develop an extra 8 acres, primarily for retail and commercial use. Shriram Properties is nearing the completion of securing development rights for this additional land.

More From This Section

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 80,250; Nifty at 24,450; Financials drag, FMCG up

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Kaynes Technology gains 7% after Q2FY25 results; PAT up 86%, rev up 59%

bear market down

Honeywell Automation plunges 9% after subdued Q2 performance; details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Why have Force Motors shares vroomed 18% in trade today?

Agartala: A gold necklace displayed at a jewellery showroom ahead of Dhanteras festival, Friday, Oct 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Gold rate today: Yellow metal in 'overbought' zone, eyes $2800 in near-term

 
The decision to expand into Pune stems from its position as the second-largest residential market, which has experienced major growth in recent years, Shriram Properties said. The city’s mid-market focus and favourable customer demographics align well with SPL’s core markets of Bangalore and Chennai, supported by a vibrant economy and increasing infrastructure investments.
 
This project acquisition is a strategic move for SPL to accelerate growth while maintaining an asset-light approach over the coming years. 
 
Furthermore, it will enhance the company's already strong project pipeline, which includes 42 projects with a total of 42 million square feet of saleable area. 
 
Murali Malayappan, chairman and managing director, SPL said, “This investment is consistent with our asset light strategy for accelerated growth. Pune is a promising market, and we see significant potential for large, established brands like Shriram. Owing to its proximity to IT/ITeS, Undri emerges as a vital micro market witnessing significant demand in recent years. We are looking forward to the project launch during this quarter and remain committed to delivering top-notch quality swiftly and ensuring utmost satisfaction for our customers.”
 
As of June 30, 2024, 26 of these projects are ongoing, representing 24.3 million square feet of saleable area, with nearly 75 per cent already sold and no inventory remaining in completed projects.
 
At 11:15 AM, Shriram Properties shares were trading 3.69 per cent higher at Rs 108.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent lower at Rs 80,218.09 levels.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Capri Global Capital share price up 15%; What's boosting rally in stock?

share market

GRSE share price rises 4% on securing order worth Rs 491 crore from NPOL

Indian navy, Indian defense

Defence stocks in focus; Paras, DCX freeze at 5% upper circuit on order win

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

GSK Pharma stock gains over 3% after profit, revenue boost in Q2 earnings

share market stock market trading

Voltas share price tanks 7% amid profit booking after healthy Q2 results

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges S&P BSE Sensex Shriram Properties Nifty50 Indian equity market MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon