Monday, February 24, 2025 | 07:01 AM IST
Shriram Finance, Himadri Speciality: Osho Krishan picks stocks to buy today

Shriram Finance, Himadri Speciality: Osho Krishan picks stocks to buy today

Stocks to Buy Today, Feb 24: Currently, Shriram Finace share is hovering near the cluster of its EMAs and 200-DSMA

Small Finance Bank Stocks

Stock Market Today: In the shorter duration, Shriram Finance share price has witnessed some buying traction

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Buy Today, February 24, 2025:

 

NSE Scrip -- SHRIRAMFIN (Shriram Finance Ltd)

View - Bullish

Last Close - Rs 585.10

 
Shriram Finance share price has faced a decent profit booking after peaking at Rs 722 in September 2024. Currently, Shriram Finace share is hovering near the cluster of its EMAs and 200-DSMA, portraying a time-wise corrective phase. That said, in the shorter duration, the stock has witnessed some buying traction and has emerged above the sloping trendline with a supportive bullish trend, indicated by the SuperTrend indicator. Also, the 14-period RSI and MACD align well with the undertone, adding a
 
bullish quotient.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY Shriram Finance shares around Rs 580-570 | Stop Loss: Rs 525 | Share price target: Rs 640
 

NSE Scrip – HSCL (Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd)

View - Bullish

Last Close - Rs 456.95

 
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price has been in a profit-booking phase for the past couple of months and is currently trading below both the exponential moving averages and the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). Himadri Speciality stock has retraced toward the neckline of the breakout that occurred around the 400 subzone in June of last year, and since then, there have been signs of buying interest. Simultaneously, the MACD indicator has shown negative divergence, with lows occurring at similar levels, suggesting a potential countertrend in the near future.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY Himadri Speciality Chemical share around Rs 450-440 | Stop Loss: Rs 400 | Target price: Rs 525-540
     
===========================
Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is a senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.

Topics : Stock calls Markets Stocks to buy Stocks to buy today Shriram Group Himadri Speciality Angel one

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

