Friday, February 13, 2026 | 06:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Technical stock picks by Bonanza: Max Financial, Muthoot, Bharat Forge

Technical stock picks by Bonanza: Max Financial, Muthoot, Bharat Forge

Max Financial, Muthoot Finance and Bharat Forge show strong breakouts. Know entry levels, stop loss and upside targets

Stocks to buy today, Feb 13

Bonanza Portfolio suggests stocks to buy today, Feb 13

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock recommendations by Bonanza Portfolio, Feb 13

  Max Financial Services Limited 
Buy range: ₹1,813 
Stop loss: ₹1,714 
Share price target: ₹1995
 
MAX Financial Services share price has delivered a decisive breakout above the consolidation range with strong bullish momentum and rising volumes. The stock price is trading above the 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages, indicating a sustained uptrend. RSI near 71 reflects strength, though slightly overbought, supporting continuation bias. Fresh buying is recommended in Max Financial shares around ₹1,813 with a stop loss at ₹1,714. Upside potential remains open toward the ₹1,995 target. 

Also Read

Bajaj Finance bullcall spread strategy

Bajaj Finance Options strategy: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Call Spread

Britannia Industries share price today

Britannia share price rises post Q3; Nomura, MOFSL, Emkay see more upside

Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 12, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex slips 559 pts; Nifty ends at 25,807; IT shares drag

Technocraft Industries share price today

Technocraft Industries share price jumps 13% to 5-month high post Q3 result

initial public offerings, IPO

Fractal Industries IPO opens on Feb 16: Check GMP, key dates, price band

 
Muthoot Finance Ltd 
 
Buy range: ₹4,067 
Stop loss: ₹3,875 
Share price target: ₹4,427 
 
Muthoot Finance share price has shown a strong breakout from a short-term falling trendline, supported by improving momentum and steady volumes. The stock is trading above its 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages, indicating a well-established uptrend. RSI near 61 suggests positive momentum without being overbought, leaving room for further upside. The recent pullback appears to have formed a higher low, reinforcing bullish structure. Fresh buying is recommended in Muthoot Finance shares around ₹4,067 with a stop loss at ₹3,875 to manage risk. 
 
Bharat Forge Ltd 
Buy Range: ₹1,726 
Stop Loss: ₹1,618 
Target: ₹1,895
 
Bharat Forge share price has delivered a strong breakout above the recent consolidation zone with a sharp surge in price and volumes, indicating aggressive buying interest. The stock is trading well above its 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages, confirming a sustained bullish trend. RSI near 75 reflects strong momentum, though slightly overbought, suggesting strength may continue in the near term. The breakout from the prior range signals potential continuation toward higher levels. 
   
=============
Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.
 

More From This Section

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Artificial intelligence fears push Nifty IT to over nine-month low

Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Tractor

Demand stays strong, margin trajectory key for Mahindra & Mahindrapremium

National Stock Exchange, NSE

NSE appoints Rothschild & Co as independent adviser for IPO process

FMCG

Nifty FMCG index tanks 6% in 2026; analysts remain selective on stocks

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi mulls measures to cut regulatory costs, study market impactpremium

Topics : Stock calls Markets Market technicals Stocks to buy Stocks to buy today Stocks to avoid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Nepal vs Italy Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayCambodia Cyber Scam CentersNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today