Technical stock picks by Bonanza: Max Financial, Muthoot, Bharat Forge

Stock recommendations by Bonanza Portfolio, Feb 13

Max Financial Services Limited

Buy range: ₹1,813

Stop loss: ₹1,714

Share price target: ₹1995

MAX Financial Services share price has delivered a decisive breakout above the consolidation range with strong bullish momentum and rising volumes. The stock price is trading above the 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages, indicating a sustained uptrend. RSI near 71 reflects strength, though slightly overbought, supporting continuation bias. Fresh buying is recommended in Max Financial shares around ₹1,813 with a stop loss at ₹1,714. Upside potential remains open toward the ₹1,995 target.

Muthoot Finance Ltd

Buy range: ₹4,067

Stop loss: ₹3,875

Share price target: ₹4,427

Muthoot Finance share price has shown a strong breakout from a short-term falling trendline, supported by improving momentum and steady volumes. The stock is trading above its 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages, indicating a well-established uptrend. RSI near 61 suggests positive momentum without being overbought, leaving room for further upside. The recent pullback appears to have formed a higher low, reinforcing bullish structure. Fresh buying is recommended in Muthoot Finance shares around ₹4,067 with a stop loss at ₹3,875 to manage risk.

Bharat Forge Ltd

Buy Range: ₹1,726

Stop Loss: ₹1,618

Target: ₹1,895

Bharat Forge share price has delivered a strong breakout above the recent consolidation zone with a sharp surge in price and volumes, indicating aggressive buying interest. The stock is trading well above its 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages, confirming a sustained bullish trend. RSI near 75 reflects strong momentum, though slightly overbought, suggesting strength may continue in the near term. The breakout from the prior range signals potential continuation toward higher levels.

Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.