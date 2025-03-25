Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / How to trade crude oil? Mohammed Imran of Mirae Asset Sharekhan decodes

How to trade crude oil? Mohammed Imran of Mirae Asset Sharekhan decodes

The oil fundamentals have swiftly moved into bullish zone amid fear of sanction on Iran and Venezuela getting stricter from the Whitehouse, Crude oil and gasoline prices on Monday

India imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion from Russia in the June quarter (Q1), according to government data. This was 25 per cent more than the same period last year, with higher availability and India's growing appetite for Russian crude vis-à-v

Representative Picture

Mohammed Imran Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanctions fear turns crude oil into buy

The oil fundamentals have swiftly moved into bullish zone amid fear of sanction on Iran and Venezuela getting stricter from the Whitehouse, Crude oil and gasoline prices on Monday settled moderately higher, with crude posting a 3-week high as President Trump announced a 25 per cent secondary tariff on countries that purchase oil or gas from Venezuela, effective April 2. WTI has recovered 5 per cent in two weeks from lows of $66.03 made on March 10 to settle at three weeks of $69 on Monday.

US tightening sanctions

Oil prices are driven higher amid the US is trying maximum pressure to curb Iran’s oil exports towards zero, sanctions could potentially wipe out 1.5 million barrels per day (mbpd) of Iran’s exports, although Iran still managed to export around 1.7-1.8 mbpd of oil in February. US President Trump recently sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that said Iran has a two-month deadline to reach a new nuclear deal.  
 
 
Prices further got support from sanctions on Venezuela as the US has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs effective from April-2, on countries that purchase Oil and/or Gas from Venezuela. Venezuela produced about 875,000 barrels a day in 2024, according to Opec data, or about 0.9 per cent of total global oil production in 2024, majorly exporting to the US, China Cube and India to name a few.  
 
Last week, the US Treasury department sanctioned a China-based oil refinery and 19 entities and vessels tied to shipping Iranian crude oil. The US is putting maximum pressure to dent Iran’s oil revenue towards zero, however Iran has roughly able to export approx. 1.7-1.8 mbpd in February. 

Opec+ restoration rationale

On March 3, Opec+ decided to go ahead with their planned production restoration of 2.2 mbpd of production in phase manner until September 2026, starting with restoration of 1,38,000 barrels per day. If Opec+ fulfils its plan to boost supply every month, the cartel would add more than 2 million barrels a day, enough to meet all the incremental demand expected both in 2025 and next year, meanwhile non-Opec producers are expected to add around 1.5 mbpd during this phase, which could switch market balance into glut. 

Also Read

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Opec+ likely to proceed with planned May oil output hike amid steady prices

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil prices rise after US sanctions on Iran, escalated tensions in West Asia

crude oil

Crude oil may bounce to $72 in short-term; long-term view bearish: Analyst

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil prices slip as Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices

Oil prices hold near 2-week high amid West Asia risks, China stimulus

 
Opec+ is already flexing its production as the cartel increased its production for a second straight month in February, to 34.13 mbpd in February, or about 2,43,000 barrels per day above January production. Eighteen of the 22 Opec+ members are participating in oil production cuts. These countries overshot their combined limit by 4,55,000 barrels per day. Kazakhstan becomes the new offender to have accounted for 43 per cent of total overproduction as it produced 3,30,000 barrels per day over its quota limit to reach output of 1.75 mbpd in February, although it has committed to compensate for overproduction but historically the cartel members have often failed to meet their commitment. We expect the market to see a surplus of 0.7 mbpd by the end of 2025.

Opec+ news compensatory cuts

Opec+ recently announced updated compensatory production plans on March 20, 2025, addressing overproduction by seven member nations that exceeded their agreed output quotas since January 2024. These countries—Russia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Oman—are part of the "Group of Eight" that have been implementing voluntary cuts. 
 
The new plans aim to offset a cumulative overproduction of approximately 4.203 million barrels from January 2024 to February 2025, translating to an average monthly overproduction of about 300,000 barrels per day. Under the revised schedule, these nations will collectively reduce output by an average of 2,63,000 barrels per day over a 15-month period, from April 2025 to June 2026. Monthly compensation cuts will range between 1,89,000 and 4,35,000 barrels per day, depending on the extent of each country’s overproduction and market conditions.

Macro-economic data

Global economic news was mixed for crude prices. On the positive side, the Eurozone manufacturing activities have shown significant improvement in March, but US factory activities have contracted, while China's economy looks promising as Beijing is focussed on driving growth through domestic consumption supported by accommodative monetary policy stance. 
 
Meanwhile, advanced Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) could surprise the markets on the downside and inflation is expected to remain sticky due to tariff impacts, which could see a drop in US oil demand negatively.

Outlook

Crude oil futures remain in a bullish backwardation structure, with shorter-term contracts at a higher price than longer-dated ones, a sign of healthy supply and demand balances as we enter the peak global demand season from April to August, which could see prices making some recovery. 
 
However, the trade war remains the biggest hurdle in sustainable price recovery. In the short term, we expect WTI to bounce towards $72-$74. While we expect prices to fall back under $65 by the end of Q4 2025 subject to no further changes from Opec+.  (This article is by Mohammed Imran – research snalyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own.)
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 600 pts to 78,570; Nifty at 23,800; IT, Auto, FMCG gain

hcltech

HCLTech share price rises 2% on announcing partnership with Western Union

Ambuja cements

UBS upgrades UltraTech, Ambuja, Dalmia to 'buy' on earnings upcycle in FY26

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks rise as easing tariff outlook boosts risk appetite; dollar up

dividend yield

Dividend stocks: TVS Motor Company, REC, 2 others to remain in focus today

Topics : Crude Oil Price US oil prices Brent crude Stock calls technical calls technical analysis Market technicals commodity trading Commodity prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon