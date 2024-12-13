Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HPCL share price: Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy

HPCL share price: Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy

F&O Trading, HPCL stock: The stock price has been forming bullish 'Higher Top-Higher Bottom' formation on the weekly chart

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

Primary trend of HPCL share price is positive | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BULL SPREAD Strategy on HPCL

Buy HPCL (26-Dec Expiry) 420 CALL at Rs 6 & simultaneously sell 430 CALL at Rs 3.5
  Lot Size: 2,025 
Cost of the strategy: Rs 2.5 (Rs 5,063 per strategy) 
Maximum profit: Rs 15,188 if HPCL closes at or above Rs 430 on 26 Dec expiry.
  Breakeven Point: Rs 422.5
  Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 3

More From This Section

PremiumThe insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Uncertainties around regularity & tax clarity hang heavy over life insurers

Ananth Narayan, WTM, Sebi

Sebi trying to reduce float to cut risk, bring transparency: WTM Narayan

PremiumSebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

PSB

PSU bank stocks surge up to 39% in 2024; what does 2025 hold in store?

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank discloses Sebi warning letter over regulatory non-compliance

  Approx margin required: Rs 29,000
 

Rationale:

>> Long build up is seen in HPCL Futures, where we have seen 7 per cent rise in the open interest with price rising by 0.39 per cent.
  >> The stock price has been forming bullish 'Higher Top-Higher Bottom' formation on the weekly charts.
 
 
>> Primary trend of HPCL share price is positive as the stock price is placed above its 200-day EMA.
 
>> Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
 
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.  ===================  Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. He may/may not have position in the stock.

Also Read

Infosys

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests these three stocks to buy today

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Stock Market Today: Should you book profit in Nifty IT, Metal indices?

Hero Motocorp, JSW energy among 7 midcap stocks likely to get largecap tag

Nifty trading strategy, 2 stocks to buy by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

How to trade Nifty Pharma, Energy indices today, Dec 11? Check levels here

Oil

Sharekhan bearish on crude oil due to oversupply; expects prices to dip

Topics : Stock calls Markets BPCL HPCL IOC Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Derivative trading Derivatives strategy HDFC Securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon