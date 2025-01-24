Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 08:59 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty

Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty

The analyst recommends to Sell Nifty January 23,900 Call, and 22,400 Put for the monthly derivative expiry.

NIFTY

Nifty(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sahaj Agarwal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy  Nifty: Short Strangle (30JAN2025 Series)  Strategy Details:  - Sell 23900 CE and Sell 22400 PE  - Inflow: Rs 28  - Stop-Loss: Rs 56  - Target: Entire Premium (Maximum Profit: Rs 28)  - Lot Size: 25  - Breakeven Points: Lower Breakeven: 22372; Upper Breakeven: 23928  - Maximum Profit Zone: Between 22400 and 23900 by expiry  Rationale:  - Over the past week, the market has broadly entered a consolidation phase, likely due to short-term oversold conditions.  - For the week ahead, 22,800 is expected to act as a support while 23,500, a previous support level, now serves as a resistance on a role-reversal basis. Range-bound activity anticipated between these key support & resistance levels.  - Significant open interest observed at 23,500/24,000 Call and 23,000/22,500 Put levels, indicating key trading zones.  - The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) for the 30th January 2025 series stands at 0.90, reflecting neutral sentiment.    ===================  Disclaimer: Sahaj Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives Research, Kotak Securities 

More From This Section

Stock markets, Indian markets

Markets Today: Ultratech, IndiGo Q3; Denta Water IPO ends; Trump; Budget

IPO

Final Hours! Denta Water IPO ends today: Subscription soars 50x, GMP at 47%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for Sensex, Nifty; BOJ hikes rate by 25 bps

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Stocks to Watch, Jan 24: ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's, HPCL, Indus Towers, HFCL

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on IRCTC

Topics : Nifty futures derivatives trading F&O Strategies Equity derivatives Trading strategies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon