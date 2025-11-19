Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HUL's ice cream biz demerger: What's in it for investors? Nuvama decodes

HUL's ice cream biz demerger: What's in it for investors? Nuvama decodes

Nuvama Institutional Equities believes HUL's ice cream business, given its lower margins and smaller scale, will likely be valued at a lower multiple than the core franchise.

Hindustan unilever, HUL demerger, Kwality Walls

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major announced December 5, 2025 as the record date for the demerger of its ice cream business, Kwality Wall’s (KWIL).
 
At 12:38 PM, HUL’s share price was up 1.69 per cent at ₹2,444.3 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 85,048.04.

Ice cream business valuation

Nuvama Institutional Equities believes HUL’s ice cream business, given its lower margins and smaller scale, will likely be valued at a lower multiple than the core franchise. It estimates that the ice cream business accounts for roughly ₹50–55 of HUL's current share price (around ₹2,400). HUL currently trades at about 9 times its enterprise value to sales (EV/sales).
 
 
Analysts peg Kwality Wall’s (India) market capitalisation in the range of ₹1,200 crore–₹1,500 crore. Nuvama has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on HUL with a target price of ₹3,195 per share.

How will the ice cream business demerger unlock value?

According to Nuvama, the demerger will give existing HUL shareholders direct ownership in a pure-play ice cream company with annual revenue of around ₹2,000 crore, a strong 15–20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) potential, and a portfolio of iconic brands such as Magnum, Cornetto and Kwality Wall’s.

Also Read

Bobby Parikh

HUL names Bobby Parikh, former EY India CEO, as independent director

Unilever

Unilever, L'Oreal report strong growth from India's qcom, online channels

Colgate-Palmolive, Colgate

Double whammy hits Colgate: GST cuts, competition weigh on Q2 sales

FMCG companies, GST Revamp, GST gradually to be reduced

HUL, Colgate or Nestle? 2 of these 3 FMCG stocks can gain up to 15%: charts

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL Q2: Analysts see near-term GST drag, recovery in H2; buy or sell?

 
The demerger will follow a mirror-image shareholding pattern at a 1:1 ratio—each HUL shareholder will receive one share of the ice cream company for every one share of HUL held.
 
Nuvama noted that the move will create a leading listed ice cream franchise in India, with a focused management team and greater flexibility to deploy strategies tailored to its distinct business model and competitive dynamics, thereby helping the business realise its full potential.
 
“The business shall continue to be equipped with the portfolio, brand and innovation expertise of the largest global ice cream business, The Magnum Ice Cream Company, enabling it to keep winning in the marketplace,” the brokerage said.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Demerger’s impact on HUL

HUL indicated during its Q2FY26 earnings call that the new ice cream entity is likely to list in Q4FY26. From Q3FY26 onwards, HUL’s results will exclude the ice cream business, which will be reported as a discontinued operation.
 
The ice cream business currently contributes about 3 per cent to HUL’s total turnover, with historical earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margins of 5–9 per cent. Nuvama is building in a decent Q4FY26 for HUL, with a slightly muted Q3FY26 at this stage.
 
Post demerger, analysts expect HUL’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin to improve by 50–60 basis points (bps). The stock has corrected about 9 per cent after muted Q2FY26 earnings, largely due to the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) transition.
 
Nuvama expects October to also be muted because of transition issues, with normalisation from November. Overall, it believes the risk-reward is attractive to play a Q4 recovery, as HUL currently trades at around 45 times FY27E earnings per share (EPS).

Ice cream industry outlook

Nuvama expects the Indian ice cream market to grow at a robust 15 per cent CAGR over 2024–2031, driven by improving cold-chain infrastructure and rapidly evolving consumer preferences.
 
This growth momentum is likely to be further supported by the reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) rate on ice cream from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, which should provide an additional boost to category growth. The tax cut is expected to accelerate the shift from unorganised to organised players, while also improving affordability for consumers.

More From This Section

stock exchange, bull, financial markets, trading

Stock Market LIVE: D-St near day's high; Nifty tops 26k; IT, PSU Bank lead rally; Groww drops 10%

UBS

UBS upgrades Axis Bank; 3 reasons behind bullish view, higher target

Karizma XMR, Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp shares rally 12% in 8 days, eye record high; upside left?

Pricol share price today

Is Pricol the next big winner? SBI Securities decodes; check target price

Infosys buyback

Infosys buyback opens Nov 20: Date, tax payable, should you tender shares?

Topics : Hindustan Unilever HUL Ice Cream BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Kwality Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon