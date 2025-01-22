Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ICICI Pru Life down 10% as VNB margin misses estimates; analysts cut target

ICICI Pru Life down 10% as VNB margin misses estimates; analysts cut target

Why are ICICI Prudential shares falling: ICICI Prudential share tumbled 9.9 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 572.35 per share on the BSE as against a 0.5 per cent rise in Sensex index today

ICICI prudential life insurance

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Life share price: Weaker than expected value of new business (VNB) margins in the December quarter (Q3) of the current financial year (FY25) sent ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price (ICICI Prudential share price) into a tailspin on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. 
ICICI Prudential share tumbled 9.9 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 572.35 per share on the BSE as against a 0.5 per cent rise in the benchmark Sensex index today.
  Analysts have cut their margin estimates and target price for the stock, factoring-in the recent performance, and opine that premium growth and improvement in margins will be crucial for ICICI Prudential going ahead.
 
  "ICICI Prudential’s VNB margin was under pressure during the quarter, mainly owing to the shift in product mix towards unit-linked insurance plan (ULIPs). Considering the Q3 performance, we cut our annualised premium equivalent (APE) growth and VNB margin estimates and expect new business APE, VNB, and net profit PAT to grow 23 per cent, 15 per cent, and 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25 to Rs 11,150 crore, Rs 2,560 crore, and Rs 1,170 crore, respectively," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.  It expects APE and VNB to grow at a CAGR of 19 per cent and 18 per cent during FY24-27 
  On Wednesday, ICICI Prudential Life reported a contraction in VNB margin of 170 basis points Y-o-Y and 220 bps quarter-on-quarter to 21.20 per cent in Q3FY25. The metric is the profitability margin of the life insurer. 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Rossari Biotech share price falls 5% after mixed Q3 results; profit down 8%

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Neuland Labs gets capex nod lift; stock up 5% even as broader indices sink

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Tanla Platforms falls 7% after profit slumps 15% in Q3; hits 52-week low

stock market trading

Persistent Systems shares under pressure, slip 7% ahead of Q3 results

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

India Cements share slips 9% on weak Q3 show; net loss widens to Rs 429 cr

  While this was below Street estimates of around 23 per cent, it was also lower than the VNB margins of peers like HDFC Life (26.1 per cent) and SBI Life (26.9 per cent). 
  The management attributed the margin decline in Q3FY25 to an uptick in growth of group savings. Excluding group savings, margins would have been flat sequentially, it said. 
  Overall, ICICI Pru Life’s APE increased by 27.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,438 crore. Segment-wise, ULIPs drove the APE growth in Q3, surging 42 per cent Y-o-Y. Non-linked savings declined 10 per cent, while protection grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y. Growth in the group savings business was a strong 3.5x Y-o-Y. 
  APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums and 10 per cent weighted single premiums and single premium top-ups.  According to analysts, the business trajectory, after a sharp margin cut last year and low base benefits this year, will be more normalised hereon, with investments in building channel gradually playing out. Besides, the company has a large ULIP share, which will decline over time as capital market buoyancy moderates, changing the margin-growth trade-off, they said.
  That apart, while the VNB, which shows the present value of future profits expected from new policies sold during a given year, improved by 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 517 crore in the December quarter, the net profit witnessed a 43.17-per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 325.65 crore.
  For the first nine months of FY25 (9MFY25), VNB improved just 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 520 crore, and margin fell to 22.8 per cent due to product mix. The management indicated that the impact on margins due to increased surrender charges was minimal as 60–65 per cent of non-linked savings business sales is PAR, where the impact is low.
  On a premium basis, year-on-year persistency ratios improved across all cohorts with the 13th month, 49th month, and 61st month persistency ratios at 85.8 per cent, 66.8 per cent, and 63.1 per cent, respectively. Total assets under management (AUM) grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.1 trillion, while the solvency ratio stood at 211.8 per cent.
  "To bake in the Q3 developments, we tweak our APE estimates slightly, while cutting our VNB Margin by 90-110bps. This results in a roughly 4 per cent cut in VNB over FY25-27. While growth remains robust, weaker margins drive the inferior RoEV profile. We reiterate ‘ADD’ on the stock with a revised down target price of Rs 725," said Emkay Global. 
Nomura, too, cut its target price to Rs 715 from Rs 735 as it believes positives are largely priced into the current valuation.  "We expect the company to deliver 17 per cent and 14% per cent CAGR in APE and VNB over FY24-27, and maintain our ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock," it said.
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

India among top 3 least favoured Asian stock market amid multiple headwinds

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off highs; Mid, SmallCap indices down up to 3%; Realty sinks 5%

It is termed the most talked-about “frenemyship” in Asia or a not-so-successful “Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai” bonhomie. In the age of the China Plus One, the Economic Survey aims to redraw the relationship with the neighbouring superpower to India's adva

5 stocks that can benefit from China + 1 strategy; here's how to trade them

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Aditya Birla Real Estate falls 8% after posting loss in Q3; know more

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Foreign investors sell $5 billion of Indian stocks as profit view dims

Topics : Buzzing stocks ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUPSC Civil Services Notification 2025Stocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon