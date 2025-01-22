Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tanla Platforms falls 7% after profit slumps 15% in Q3; hits 52-week low

Tanla Platforms falls 7% after profit slumps 15% in Q3; hits 52-week low

Tanla Platforms share price slumped 7.14 per cent, while also hitting its 52-week low at Rs 617.30 a piece and on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Representational image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tanla Platforms share price slumped 7.14 per cent, while also hitting its 52-week low at Rs 617.30 a piece and on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. This came after the company reported a considerable drop in its net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).
 
Tanla Platforms posted a 15.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit for Q3FY25. The company reported a net profit of Rs 118.5 crore, compared to Rs 140.1 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.  
 
Revenue from operations saw a marginal decline of 0.2 per cent, amounting to Rs 1,000.4 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 1,002.6 crore in Q3FY24.  
 
 
At the operational level, the company’s Ebitda stood at Rs 163.4 crore, reflecting a 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y decrease from Rs 192.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Ebitda margin contracted to 16.3 per cent in the reporting quarter, down from 19.2 per cent in Q3FY24. Ebitda represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.  
 
In a positive development for shareholders, Tanla Platforms declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (600 per cent) on shares with a face value of Rs 1 each for FY2024-25. The record date for determining eligibility is January 27, with the payment scheduled on or before February 20, 2025.

Also Read

stock market trading

Persistent Systems shares under pressure, slip 7% ahead of Q3 results

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

India Cements share slips 9% on weak Q3 show; net loss widens to Rs 429 cr

real estate construction building

BSE Realty index hits 10-month low; Oberoi, Prestige, Lodha fall up to 7%

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Aditya Birla Real Estate falls 8% after posting loss in Q3; know more

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why IndiaMART InterMESH tanked 10%, hit 52-wk low on Jan 22; details

 
On the equities front, Tanla Platforms share price has underperformed the market, falling 35 per cent in the last six months, while losing 47 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 5 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Tanla Platforms has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,338.20 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 45.58 and at an earning per share of Rs 14.59.
 
At 11:51 AM, the stock price of the company was down 6.74 per cent at Rs 620 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.24 per cent to 76,023.75 level.
 

More From This Section

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in range; Mid, SmallCap indices drop 2% each; breadth favours bears

It is termed the most talked-about “frenemyship” in Asia or a not-so-successful “Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai” bonhomie. In the age of the China Plus One, the Economic Survey aims to redraw the relationship with the neighbouring superpower to India's adva

5 stocks that can benefit from China + 1 strategy; here's how to trade them

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Foreign investors sell $5 billion of Indian stocks as profit view dims

ipo market listing share market

Denta Water IPO opens today: GMP up 56%, Subscribed 2x; should you bid?

equity trading volumes, share market

Why Jana Small Finance Bank climbed 18% after Q3FY25 results; details here

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERam Mandir AnniversaryStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon