Monday, December 15, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Emkay sees Indian Ports set for "strong decade"; bets on Adani, JSW Infra

Emkay sees Indian Ports set for "strong decade"; bets on Adani, JSW Infra

According to Emkay, ports handle 95 per cnet of India's Export-Import (EXIM) trade by volume, making them central to the country's ambition of becoming a $10 trillion economy

Indian Ports, Adani Ports, JSW Infra

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Emkay Global Financial Services is upbeat on the Indian Ports sector, citing that the sector is entering a "structurally strong decade", supported by accelerating capacity additions, rapid privatisation, and a decisive regulatory push to strengthen multimodal connectivity and position India as a global maritime hub. 
 
The brokerage has initiated coverage on Adani Ports and JSW Infrastructure with ‘Buy’ and ‘Add’, respectively. It has further assigned a target price of ₹1,900 to Adani Ports and ₹300 to JSW Infrastructure.  
 
For Adani Ports, analysts expect a transition into an integrated logistics platform, structurally reducing the cyclicality linked to trade volumes. Brownfield expansions and global port ramp-up could keep the growth trajectory elevated without compromising on profitability.
 
 
For JSW Infrastructure, the company's current valuation already reflects the benefits of its rapid capacity expansion, which is strongly supported by the growth of its group businesses and faces minimal execution risks.

Why is Emkay upbeat on the Indian Port sector?

India’s ports sector is at an inflection point

According to Emkay, ports handle 95 per cent of India’s Export-Import (EXIM) trade by volume, making them central to the country’s ambition of becoming a $10 trillion economy.  To transform India into a global maritime hub, the Government of India (GoI) has targets to double container capacity by CY30 and expand overall cargo handling capacity to 10,000mntpa by CY47 from 2,700mm pa now.

Also Read

Netweb Technologies share price

ICICI Securities initiates coverage on Netweb with 'Buy'; sees 28% upside

Stock Market LIVE, December 15, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat; Nifty test 26,000; auto, pharma shares fall; PVR Inox up 5%

Solar Pump, KUSUM

Shakti Pumps, Oswal Pumps, Roto Pumps, WPIL rally up to 12% on huge volume

SPEC share price

SEPC shares soar 13% on ₹3,300-crore mining project JV; details here

Wheels India share

Wheels India jumps 6% after tie-up with Japan's Topy for alloy wheels

 
The brokerage noted that India’s ports sector is at an inflection point, given rapid privatisation (enables higher automation and digitalisation), regulatory reform (positions it as a transhipment hub) and improved multimodal connectivity (lowers logistics cost to strengthen global competitiveness).

Privatisation drive: Big opportunity for private incumbents

To replicate the superior efficiencies of non-major ports, the GoI aims to increase privatisation at major ports, with a target that 85 per cent of cargo at major ports will be handled by private players by CY30. Emkay notes that the government is pushing privatisation to enhance cargo throughput by cutting turnaround times and capturing a larger share of container transshipment.
 
The strategic success of Vizhinjam port is highlighted by Emkay as a strong proof of concept, signalling a robust pipeline of investment opportunities in high-potential maritime infrastructure.

Incumbents building a logistics moat

Emkay argues that with supportive regulation and sustained private investments, Indian ports are upgrading infrastructure to improve throughput and deliver seamless multimodal solutions. Established private operators are also adding port capacity at a rapid pace, and expanding across the logistics chain via rail networks, MMLPs, warehousing, and CFS/ICDs.
 
These complementary capabilities are strengthening customer stickiness, increasing share of customer wallet, and enhancing profitability, creating a virtuous cycle for incumbents with strong execution track records. Robust financials and strong cash conversion, Emkay notes, support ongoing and future expansion without over-leveraging balance sheets.
 
Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

More From This Section

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

Lumax Auto zooms 147% in CY2025; beats SmallCap index for 4th straight year

Stocks with Double Bottom pattern on charts: Marico, Natco Pharma, Neuland Labs, Inox India, Welspun Living and GE Shipping.

Midcap Marico, 5 smallcap stocks with 'Double Bottom' pattern on charts

PVR Inox share price

PVR Inox gains 6%; why investors are buying tickets to this stock today?

Impact of Mexico tariffs

Mexico tariff hike to weigh on Indian auto, aluminium exports: JM Financial

Refex Industries share

Refex Ind shares reverse losses; after touching 52-week low in early trade

Topics : JSW Infrastructure Adani Ports Buzzing stocks Industry Report BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon