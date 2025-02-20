Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IFSCA eases compliance for fund managers in GIFT City to boost investment

IFSCA eases compliance for fund managers in GIFT City to boost investment

The minimum corpus requirement for retail investment schemes has been slashed from $5 million to $3 million, while the threshold for Portfolio Management Services (PMS) is halved to $75,000

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City)

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has unveiled regulatory relaxations for fund management entities (FMEs) in Gujarat’s GIFT City, aiming to attract global investors, simplify compliance, and foster growth in retail and non-retail investment schemes. 
 
The minimum corpus requirement for retail investment schemes has been slashed from $5 million to $3 million, while the threshold for Portfolio Management Services (PMS) is halved to $75,000 (from $150,000). 
 
Retail schemes can now invest up to 15 per cent in a single company with prior IFSCA approval. Sectoral, thematic, or index-linked schemes may exceed the 25 per cent sectoral cap if aligned with their benchmark index weightage. 
 
 
Close-ended retail schemes no longer require mandatory stock exchange listing if each investor commits at least $10,000. 
 
For venture capital and non-retail funds, IFSCA has introduced extended validity of Private Placement Memorandums (PPMs) to reduce renewal frequency; lower minimum corpus requirements and provisions for joint investment and relaxed limits on investments in associate entities. 

Also Read

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City)

Ireda arm gets provisional registration as finance co at Gujarat GIFT City

PremiumGujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City)

GIFT City spillover boosts Ahmedabad's rise as a trading hub, shows data

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra receives RBI's approval for opening GIFT City branch

gift city

BSE launches Sensex derivative contracts at IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat

gift city

Budget 2025: P-notes from Gift City set to rise with new relaxations

 
Fund managers may now open overseas branches or representative offices for marketing and client services without prior IFSCA approval, needing only a post-facto intimation.
 
Appointments of key managerial personnel no longer require regulatory clearance, streamlining hiring processes. 
 
These reforms aim to position GIFT-IFSC as a competitive hub for global fund managers.
 
As of December 2023, 139 FMEs operate in GIFT City, a number likely to rise with these changes.  

More From This Section

Adani group

Ten Adani Group stocks settle in green; Adani Wilmar, NDTV climb over 3%

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India at the CDSL & NSDL Unified Investor App in Mumbai on Thursday

Data through depositories' apps to help curb fraud: Sebi chief Buch

| Image: Bloomberg

Buy dips in auto stocks amid Tesla's India debut, Trump tariffs: Analysts

Sebi

Sebi mulls framework to fast track follow-on offer by REITs, InvITs

Concerned that aggressive fiscal consolidation could hinder growth momentum while private capital expenditure remains sluggish, the government is expected to set the fiscal deficit target at 4.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY26 in th

India tops global private capital exits with $27.9 bn in 2024: GPCA report

Topics : GIFT City Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon