Ireda arm gets provisional registration as finance co at Gujarat GIFT City

Ireda arm gets provisional registration as finance co at Gujarat GIFT City

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

State-owned IREDA on Tuesday said its wholly-owned arm has been granted provisional registration as a finance company at Gift City in Gujarat.

IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC Limited has received the Certificate of Registration dated February 18 from International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) to undertake the activities as a finance company, IREDA said in an exchange filing. 

"IFSCA in its letter dated September 4, 2024 has granted the provisional registration to IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC, (a wholly-owned subsidiary of IREDA) as a finance company at Gift City," it said.

 

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, is engaged in providing finance to mainly renewable energy projects. 

IREDA Gujarat GIFT City

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

