Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

IIFL Samasta to raise Rs 1,000 cr via bonds, offers 10.50% return per annum

The bonds, which opens for subscription on Monday, proposes to offer highest coupon rate of 10.50 per cent per annum for tenor of 60 months

IIFL Samasta to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via bonds, offers up to 10.50 pc return per annum

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IIFL Samasta Finance on Friday said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through its maiden public issue of non convertible debentures (NCDs), for the purpose of business growth and capital augmentation.
The non-banking microfinance companies (NBFC-MFI) will issue bonds, aggregating to Rs 200 crore, with a green shoe option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 800 crore (aggregating to a total of Rs 1,000 crore).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bonds, which opens for subscription on Monday, proposes to offer highest coupon rate of 10.50 per cent per annum for tenor of 60 months.
NCD is available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months and 60 months. The frequency of interest payment is available on monthly and annual basis for each of the series.
The company caters to the credit needs of underserved and unserved population, primarily women entrepreneurs from underprivileged background through a well-diversified portfolio through a network of 1,500 branches, IIFL Samasta Finance MD and CEO Venkatesh N said.
The public offer closes on December 15, 2023 with an option of early closure. The bonds would be issued at a face value of Rs 1,000 and the minimum application size is Rs 10,000 across all categories.
The funds raised will be used to meet credit demand from more such customers and bolster business growth, the company's treasury head Mohan Kumar said.
IIFL Samasta Finance offers innovative and affordable financial products to women who are enrolled as members and organised as Joint Liability Group from unbanked sections in society, including encompassing cultivators, agricultural labourers, vegetable and flower vendors, as well as household and industrial workers across rural, semi urban and urban areas in India.

Also Read

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report

SAT stays Sebi's order restraining IIFL Securities from taking new clients

IIFL Finance Q2 result: Consolidated net profits up 32% YoY, income up 23%

IIFL Finance Q2FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 32% to Rs 526 cr

Sebi must act in public interest: HC raps body order non-compliance

Stock of this EMS player hit 52-week high today; stock up 41% in 6 months

Sensex soars nearly 1,400 points this week; Here's what led to the rally

Hindustan Aeronautics up for 6th straight day; soars 5% on healthy outlook

Power stocks on a roll; PFC, REC, NTPC surge up to 9%, hit new highs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IIFL Bonds bond market

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon