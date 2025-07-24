Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / India credit, charge card payment market to cross $300bn in 2025: Report

India credit, charge card payment market to cross $300bn in 2025: Report

An important factor contributing to this uptrend in India, GlobalData believes, is the availability of installment facilities

Credit cards

SBI Card, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Yes Bank, have recently announced changes to their credit card rules. Photo: Shutterstock

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's credit and charge card payments market is projected to grow by 14 per cent in 2025 to reach Rs 25.4 trillion ($303.9 billion), driven by rising consumer preference for non-cash transactions, suggests a latest report by GlobalData, a leading London-based leading data and analytics firm.

According to the report, India saw a growth of 27.9 per cent in credit and charge card payments value in 2023, and continued its growth trajectory with 15.3 per cent growth to reach the Rs 22.3 trillion ($266.5 billion) mark in 2024.

Despite lower penetration than debit cards, GlobalData believes, credit and charge cards are highly preferred for payments. Payment frequency for these (credit and charge) cards, their repost suggests, is expected to reach 54.2 times a year in 2025 — much higher than for debit cards. 

 

"With the expansion of the middle-class workforce, increasing incomes, and heightened awareness of credit card benefits—fueled by banks' promotional campaigns—the adoption and utilisation of credit cards are on the rise,” said Ravi Sharma, Lead Banking and Payments Analyst at GlobalData.  Total card spends

Meanwhile, total card spends decreased during Jun 2025 (Rs 1.83 trillion versus Rs.1.90 trillion in May 2025), suggests a report by IDBI Capital. Credit Card spends decreased by around 3.6 per cent month-on-month (versus a rise of around 3 per cent in April 2025).

Also Read

Credit Card

Credit Card in force stays flat in June; ICICI, Axis Bank cards decline

Credit Card

Credit card spends rise 18% to ₹1.84 trillion in April, shows RBI data

PremiumCredit card

Credit card spends surged to 4-month high of Rs 2 trillion in March

Credit Card

Credit cards more than double in 5 years, debit cards stable: RBI report

bull markets, markets

This smallcap steelmaker share skyrockets 19%; what's behind the rally?

Total number of cards in force stood at around 111.2 million as of May 2025 (up by around 7 per cent YoY). Net new card additions in June 2025 were almost ‘nil’, indicating a cautious or subdued sentiment among lenders towards unsecured loans, the IDBI Capital report said.

Credit card volume

  That said, they expect card spends to gradually increase in the coming months of fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) supported by the festive season and other consumption tailwinds.

“Net new card additions are expected to see some improvement in FY26 though lenders will priorities on better credit quality as well as focus on cross-sell to existing customers rather than aggressive acquisitions,” said Bunty Chawla, an analyst tracking the sector at IDBI Capital.

Market dominance

Credit and charge cards, GlobalData said, dominated in terms of payment card transaction value, accounting for 81 per cent of the total in 2024. This it attributed to the value-added benefits that are provided to incentivise credit and charge card payments, such as discounts and cashback. 

“The ongoing shift from cash to electronic payments, availability of pricing benefits on credit and charge cards and increasing merchant acceptance are expected to further boost credit and charge card usage. The credit and charge card market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5 per cent between 2025 and 2029 to reach Rs 39.3 trillion ($470.1 billion) in 2029.”

An important factor contributing to this uptrend in India, GlobalData believes, is the availability of installment facilities.

Notably, rising e-commerce payments in the country also contributed to the overall growth in credit and charge cards, accounting for 11.2 per cent of total e-commerce transaction value in 2024, the report said. "This can be attributed to the benefits offered with credit and charge cards for online payments," GlobalData report said.

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks drag Sensex by 500 pts; SMIDs trade lower; India VIX up 2%

initial public offerings, IPO

GNG Electronics IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 18x, GMP at 42%

wealth management

Nuvama, 360One Wealth, Anand Rathi Wealth: Bernstein bets on asset managers

Anil Ambani's Reliance Naval risks insolvency as banks say no to debt plan

ADAG stocks, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power hit lower circuits; here's why

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Senores Pharma hits all time high on posting Q1 results; PAT up 95% YoY

Topics : Credit card industry Credit cards Credit card frauds Credit Card Credit card loans Credit card money debit card transactions Debit Card Fraud Debit cards

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon