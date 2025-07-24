Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Senores Pharma hits all time high on posting Q1 results; PAT up 95% YoY

Senores Pharma hits all time high on posting Q1 results; PAT up 95% YoY

Senores Pharmaceuticals shares touched an all-time high in trade, gaining 15.6 per cent in trade on BSE after posting Q1 results

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Picture

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senores Pharmaceuticals shares touched an all-time high in trade, gaining 15.6 per cent in trade on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q1 results. 
 
At 12:27 PM, Senores Pharma share price was trading 13.16 per cent higher at ₹690 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.64 per cent at 82,195.32.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Q1 results 

Senores Pharma reported its Q1FY26 results on Wednesday, after market hours. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company registered a 94.6 per cent fall in the consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹21.2 crore as compared to ₹10.9 crore. Its revenue from operations grew 64 per cent to ₹130.3 crore, from ₹79.5 crore a year ago. 
 
 
The company reported an Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹34.2 crore, as compared to ₹21.3 crore, up 60.3 per cent Y-o-Y. However, Ebitda margins stood at 24.8 per cent, as against 26.5 per cent. 
 
For Q1FY26, the regulated markets revenue stood at ₹90 crore, growing by 69 per cent Y-o-Y. Emerging markets revenue stood at ₹29 crore, growing by 32 per cent Y-o-Y. 

Also Read

pharma, medicine

Indoco Remedies rises 6% on EU GMP certificate, trims gains after Q1 show

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

BEML shares gain 3% on ₹294 crore order win; details here

Nestle, Kitkat

Nestle Q1 results: Shares slip 4%; check key earnings details here

trading

Nifty IT index slides 1.5%: Why did IT stocks fall today?

Bikaji

Bikaji Foods rises 3% after posting Q1 results; what should investors do?

 
The company launched two own abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) products in the Regulated Markets during the quarter. It also received the ANDA approval for four products during the quarter.
 
“We have a strong pipeline in place which we will launch over the next couple of years,” said Swapnil Shah, managing director, Senores Pharmaceuticals.
 
He added: Our business is undergoing a structural advancement which will provide better market visibility and support the growth momentum for us over the medium term to the longer term. We will continue to drive the business on three key pillars – Expansion of the ANDA portfolio in regulated markets, Steady Scale-up of the CDMO/CMO Segment in Regulated Markets; and portfolio expansion and profitability Improvement in emerging markets.

About Senores Pharmaceuticals

Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited is a global research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the US, Canada, and other regulated and emerging markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms.
The companies’ current portfolio includes 24 ANDA and 27 CMO/CDMO commercial products that are permitted for distribution in the USA. Senores is also engaged in the development and manufacturing of complex generics certified by global food and drugs authorities and delivers generic drugs for emerging markets catering to more than 40 countries. 

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Kacholia, SRK-backed Sri Lotus IPO sets price band: All you should know

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St at day's low; Sensex dips 500 pts; IT, banks drag; Infosys down 1%

Stock market

Sensex drops 500 pts, Nifty below 25,200 as IT stocks drag

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

Tata Consumer Products shares rise 4% post Q1: Should you stay invested?

PremiumIndian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

IEX tanks 23%: Brokerages decode what CERC's nod to 'market coupling' mean

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon