Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Indian Inc raises ₹5.47 trillion in bonds H1FY26, Q2 sees slowdown

Indian Inc raises ₹5.47 trillion in bonds H1FY26, Q2 sees slowdown

While Q1 saw robust issuance; Q2 was muted but outlook for Q3 is positive

Indian Inc
premium

Market experts said the absence of bond issues by banks weighed on market activity. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian companies raised over ₹5.47 trillion through bonds in the domestic debt market during the first half of 2025-26 (H1FY26).
 
While fundraising was robust in the first quarter (Q1), with ₹3.44 trillion mobilised amid lower yields, activity slowed in Q2, with ₹2.03 trillion rung up as yields hardened due to global and domestic factors.
 
With the likely entry of banks into the bond market after remaining largely absent in Q1 and Q2, and investor appetite staying strong for short- to medium-term maturities, Q3FY26 is expected to see a notable revival in the primary market, setting the stage for a stronger
Topics : corporate bond market India Inc earnings India Inc
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon