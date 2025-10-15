Indian Inc raises ₹5.47 trillion in bonds H1FY26, Q2 sees slowdown

Indian companies raised over ₹5.47 trillion through bonds in the domestic debt market during the first half of 2025-26 (H1FY26).

While fundraising was robust in the first quarter (Q1), with ₹3.44 trillion mobilised amid lower yields, activity slowed in Q2, with ₹2.03 trillion rung up as yields hardened due to global and domestic factors.

With the likely entry of banks into the bond market after remaining largely absent in Q1 and Q2, and investor appetite staying strong for short- to medium-term maturities, Q3FY26 is expected to see a notable revival in the primary market, setting the stage for a stronger