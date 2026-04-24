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Home / Markets / News / India's forex reserves up $2.36 billion, led by foreign currency assets

India's forex reserves up $2.36 billion, led by foreign currency assets

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.36 billion to $703 billion in the week ended April 17, driven by gains in foreign currency assets and gold

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Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

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India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.36 billion to $703 billion during the week ended April 17 on the back of a rise in foreign currency assets, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.
 
Foreign currency assets increased by $1.48 billion during the reported week. Meanwhile, gold reserves rose by $790 million to $122 billion during the same period.
 
The Special Drawing Rights were up by $78 million at $18.8 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was up by $14 million to $4.87 billion.
  

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Topics : India forex reserves Forex reserves RBI

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

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