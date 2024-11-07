Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / India's 'high' premium valuations can come with upsides: Market gurus

India's 'high' premium valuations can come with upsides: Market gurus

Market experts share insights into equity market's high valuations, growth prospects, and potential investment returns in conversation with A K Bhattacharya at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit

Market gurus at Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024

Market gurus at Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's premium valuations, relative to other emerging markets, are not only justified but can also present upsides, according to experts in a panel discussion with A K Bhattacharya, editorial director at Business Standard, during India’s biggest banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) event on Thursday. Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit, Prashant Jain, founder and chief investment officer of 3P Investment Managers; Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Management; and Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Manager, shared insights into the Indian equity market's high valuations, growth prospects, and potential investment returns.
 

India's P/E multiples exceed other emerging markets: Prashant Jain

Prashant Jain highlighted that India’s price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples currently exceed long-term averages by 20-30 per cent, expanding the market premium over other emerging economies.
 
 
"India’s return on equity is meaningfully higher than other emerging markets. At the same time, there is limited room for P/E multiples, so that expectation has to be more moderate," Jain explained.
 
He attributed this rise to two key factors: a stronger economic growth outlook and a reduced cost of capital.
 
According to Jain, the next 5-10 years are expected to see slightly better growth prospects than the past decade, supported by increased offshoring of services, manufacturing expansion, and recent economic reforms. Additionally, the reduction in inflation over recent years has narrowed the yield gap between Indian and US 10-year bonds, reaching historically low levels.
 
“Given India’s consistently high return on equity (ROE) compared to other markets, the potential for further P/E expansion may be limited. The bulk of returns, therefore, should come from earnings growth,” Jain said, estimating corporate profit growth at an annualised rate of around 12 per cent.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Why Sensex fell 959 pts, Nifty 302 pts, after Trump's US election victory

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

MSCI Nov rebalancing impact: BSE, Oberoi gain 3%, Alkem Labs down 2%

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Buzzing stocks: These 4 industrial product microcaps zoomed up to 20%

Swiggy

Swiggy IPO Day 2: 24% subscription, GMP up 2%; should you subscribe?

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

MSCI rejig: Time to buy Alkem, BSE, Voltas now or wait? Key levels here

 

India's ROE among the best globally: Vikas Khemani

Vikas Khemani echoed Jain's perspective, suggesting that India stands out as a reliable long-term growth market. He explained that the valuations of asset classes, including equities, rely on three factors: yield (for equities, ROE), earnings growth, and the discount rate (used to calculate the present value of future earnings).
 
“India’s ROE, at around 15-16 per cent, is among the best globally. Even a conservative projection places earnings growth between 15 and 20 per cent,” Khemani said, reflecting the confidence that investors have in India’s sustained growth over the coming decades.
 
He added that India’s discount rate has also declined, driven by a lower risk-free rate—another factor in expanding equity valuations.
 
According to Khemani, a 2 per cent drop in this rate can increase equity valuations by 30-35 per cent. He emphasised that as India continues to implement structural reforms, corporate earnings and valuation premiums are likely to rise further.
 
“Over time, corporate profits as a percentage of GDP should continue to expand,” Khemani said, noting that India remains one of the few markets offering sustainable long-term growth.
 

What is good will be expensive: Sunil Singhania

Sunil Singhania remarked that the P/E ratio alone does not determine whether a market is expensive or attractive.
 
He stressed the importance of broader economic indicators, sharing a lesson from his career: “One of my biggest investment mistakes was avoiding stocks that seemed expensive in the short term, only to see them perform well over time... I think what is good will be expensive.”
 
Singhania pointed to India’s economic journey—from a virtually zero-dollar GDP at independence in 1947, to reaching $1 trillion in 2007, $2 trillion in 2014, and a projected $4 trillion by FY25—as evidence of its resilience and growth potential.
 
“I think at this point, India is at a good position in a world where nothing else is closer to good. To not invest because P/E is high does not make sense,” he said, advising investors to moderate their return expectations.
 
“The 30-40 per cent annual returns seen in past market phases are unlikely to persist indefinitely, but reasonable returns aligned with corporate profit growth should still make Indian equities an attractive option,” he added.
 
Singhania also commented on current economic conditions, noting the unique challenges of this election year, which has included an exceptionally hot summer and a prolonged monsoon season. The December quarter, he suggested, will be a clearer indicator of consumer-driven growth and whether spending patterns are shifting.
   

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 750 pts at 79,600, Nifty at 24,200; Metal, Pharma, FMCG drag

BFSI 2023

BFSI summit LIVE: Nothing can stop a fund house with a good product from growing, says Radhika Gupta

BS BFSI Summit

BS BFSI Summit: MF CIOs flag market risks, stress need for diversification

BFSI, Day 2

Rs 100 trn AUM? Just 3-4 years away, say mutual fund CEOs at BS BFSI Summit

Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, whole-time member, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit

Sebi member warns against 'race to the bottom' among MIIs at BS BFSI Summit

Topics : Business Standard BFSI Summit Indian markets Indian equity markets BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon