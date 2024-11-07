Business Standard
MSCI Nov rebalancing impact: BSE, Oberoi gain 3%, Alkem Labs down 2%

In the early hours of Thursday, MSCI Inc. announced that it has included Alkem Laboratories, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers India, Oberoi Realty, and Voltas in its MSCI Global Standard Indexes

MSCI rebalancing review: BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, Voltas, Alkem Laboratories and Oberoi Realty added

Sirali Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

MSCI rebalacing review stocks: BSE, Voltas, and Oberoi Realty shares edged higher, while Kalyan Jewellers, HDFC Bank, and Alkem Laboratories shares traded in the negative territory in the afternoon trade on NSE after MSCI announced its November rebalancing results.

 

Around 12:09 PM, individually, BSE shares were up 3.32 per cent, Oberoi Realty was up 2.12 per cent, and Voltas was up 0.12 per cent on NSE. Conversely, Kalyan Jewellers was down 0.29 per cent and Alkem Laboratories was down 2.31 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was down 1.14 per cent at 24,205.10. 

 

In the early hours of Thursday, MSCI announced that it has included Alkem Laboratories, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers India, Oberoi Realty, and Voltas in its MSCI Global Standard Indexes.

 

 

In its November rejig, MSCI upgraded Kalyan Jewellers India, Voltas, and BSE from small cap segment to mid cap segment of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Meanwhile, Oberoi Realty and Alkem Laboratories were freshly added to the index. 

Additionally, Aadhar Housing Finance, Advanced Enzyme Tech, Anup Engineering, Balu Forge Industries, Bondana Engineering, Brainbees Solutions, DCM Shriram, Entero Healthcare Soln, Eureka Forbes, Ganesha Ecosphere, Indegene, JSW Holdings, PC Jewellers, Refex Industries, and Signature Global India were added to MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index. 

 

Conversely, Delta Corp, Fusion Finance, GMR Airports Infra, Hinduja Global Solutions, Hitachi Energy, Jindal Stainless, and TCI Express were removed from the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index. 

 

Meanwhile, it also increased the adjustment factor of private sector lender HDFC Bank to 1.00  from 0.75 as of the close of November 25, 2024. 

 

As per reports, the MSCI November rejig also saw the weight increase of Voltas, Kalyan Jewellers India, BSE, Oberoi Realty, Alkem Laboratories, Samvardhana Motherson Ltd., Tata Power, JSW Energy, and IndiGo.

 

What is MSCI rejig?

MSCI rejig refers to the periodic rebalancing or reclassification of the MSCI Indexes, which are widely followed benchmarks used by investors to track the performance of global markets. MSCI, or

 

Morgan Stanley Capital International is a leading provider of equity indexes and analytics, and it regularly updates its indexes to reflect changes in the global financial markets. It is widely known for offering indices that track the performance of various asset classes, regions, and sectors, helping investors benchmark their portfolios, guide asset allocation, and measure investment performance.

