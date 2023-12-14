Sensex (1.34%)
India Shelter Finance booked 4.34x; Credo Brands' IPO to open on Dec 19

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, which owns denim brand Mufti, on Thursday fixed the price band at Rs 266-280 a share for its Rs 550-crore initial public offering (IPO)

IPO

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
On Day 2, DOMS got 15.16 times subscription 

The initial public offering (IPO) of India Shelter Finance Corporation got subscribed 4.34 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday.The initial share sale received bids for 77,642,790 shares against 17,910,449 shares on offer,  according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.
The portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 7.33 times while the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 5.05 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 84 per cent. pti

Credo Brands’ public offer to open on Dec 19 

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, which owns denim brand Mufti, on Thursday fixed the price band at Rs 266-280 a share for its Rs 550-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The maiden public issue will open for subscription on December 19 and conclude on December 21, the company announced. The company's issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.96 crore shares by promoters and other existing shareholders. Credo Brands Marketing is among the leading homegrown brands in the mid-premium and premium casual men's wear market in the country. pti

The initial share sale of pencil maker DOMS Industries received 15.16 times subscription on the second day of offer on Thursday. The Rs 1,200 crore IPO received bids for 133,990,938 shares against 8,837,407 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. The IPO of cryogenic tank maker INOX India was subscribed 2.78 times on the first day of subscription. 

Meanwhile, auto components maker Happy Forgings on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs 808 to 850 per share for its Rs 1,008 crore-IPO. The maiden public issue will open for subscription from December 19–21, and the anchor book will be opened for a day on December 18. pti

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

