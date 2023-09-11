Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

'Lulu Group expects to launch IPO in H1 2024, shares to be listed in Gulf'

Hypermarket chain and mall operator Lulu Group International expects to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2024, its chairman said on Monday

Lulu Group, Lulu mall

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Hypermarket chain and mall operator Lulu Group International expects to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2024, its chairman said on Monday, adding that the company's shares will be listed in gulf.
The UAE-headquartered company has appointed Moelis and Co as its advisor for the IPO, Lulu's Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali told reporters on the sidelines at an event in New Delhi.
Ali added that the IPO would be launched in the Gulf, although a specific stock exchange had not yet been decided.
Regarding investments in India, Ali said the company has invested 200 billion Indian rupees ($2.41 billion)so far and intends to raise this number to 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.03 billion) by 2025.
($1 = 82.8760 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Sakshi Dayal,Editing by Louise Heavens)

Also Read

Lulu Group to invest Rs 10,000 cr in India to complete ongoing projects

Ashes: Stokes' call changed Moeen Ali's mind to come out of Test retirement

Shopping mall operators' revenue may rise 7-9% this fiscal: Crisil report

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

DMart retail chain slumps nearly by 5% on profit miss, margin drop

Oriana Power bags orders worth Rs 134 cr for solar projects in K'taka, Raj

Edelweiss arm aims to raise up to $500 mn for maiden climate fund

Reliance Jio launches fire safety and prevention campaign in Delhi NCR

Byju's puts Epic, Great Learning on sale to raise $800 million-$1 billion

Public sector company ITI develops its own branded laptop, micro PC

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lulu Group Companies

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon