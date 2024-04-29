Indian bond yields likely to dip at start of week, focus on Fed decision

Indian government bond yields are expected to ease marginally in opening trade at the start of the week as oil prices and US yields come off from their recent highs, while the major focus will remain on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.



The benchmark 10-year Indian yield is likely to trade in a 7.16 per cent-7.21 per cent range, following its previous close at 7.1870 per cent, a trader with a primary dealership said.



"After strong demand at Friday's auction, there was some follow-up buying in the secondary market and that momentum should hold given mild easing in Treasury yields and oil, but 7.15 per cent-7.16 per cent levels for the benchmark should hold," the trader said.



US yields eased on Friday after data showed a key inflation gauge was largely in line with expectations.



The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.3 per cent last month and rose 2.7 per cent annually. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index climbing 0.3 per cent on-month and 2.6 per cent year-on-year.



Still, the data did little to change US rate cut expectations, with the Federal Reserve largely expected to adopt a cautious tone at its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, traders said.



Investors are now pricing in the possibility of around 34 basis points (bps) of cuts by the Fed in 2024, compared to over 150 bps at the start of 2024, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.



Meanwhile the benchmark Brent crude contract eased in Asian hours on Monday as Israel-Hamas peace talks in Cairo eased fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, which could have raised uncertainties over supply.



Indian bond yields declined last week after rising for the first three weeks of the new fiscal year starting April as strong demand at the weekly debt auction further cemented belief that the current levels would be the peak for yields, traders said.