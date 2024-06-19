Indus Towers, Tata Technologies among seven stocks to track on June 19

Stocks to watch on June 19: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may open higher on Wednesday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street.

At 6:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a robust start, trading up 85 points at 23,653 compared to Nifty futures' previous close.



US markets ended higher the previous day, led by Nvidia, which surpassed Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved new record highs, closing 0.25 per cent and 0.03 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones, meanwhile settled 0.15 per cent higher.



In the domestic market, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,569.40 crore on June 18. Simultaneously, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares valued at Rs 1,555.73 crore.



Meanwhile, here are few stocks to keep an eye on June 19

Craftsman Automation: The company has launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of Rs 1,200 crore, with an indicative price set at Rs 4,400 per share, offering a 7.7 per cent discount to the current market price.

Indus Towers: The company has initiated a block sale, with Vodafone Group intending to sell shares worth up to $1.1 billion (9.94 per cent of equity) at a price range of Rs 310-341 per share, according to reports.



ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India: Wabco Asia may sell 5 per cent equity of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India in a block deal, according to reports.

Tata Technologies: It has partnered with Microsoft and Tata Motors to host the InnoVent hackathon, focusing on Generative AI innovation for engineering students.

Zee Entertainment: The company's CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta has stepped down, with Mukund Galgali appointed as the acting CFO.

Gland Pharma: The pharma major may witness a potential sale of up to 8.2 million shares (5 per cent of equity) by Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte, according to reports.

Sansera Engineering: Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene are reportedly planning to sell up to 62.53 lakh shares (11.66 per cent of equity) of the company.