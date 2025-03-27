Marico, Lodha, AU SFB see high rollovers, IndusInd Bk low; check full list

The Nifty futures rollover from March series to April series stood at 61.9 per cent as of Wednesday; as against 62.5 per cent on the same day of the previous expiry. Data shows that Nifty rollovers were less than the 3-month average of 62.7 per cent during the same period. Bank Nifty rollovers at 69.3 per cent were significantly higher compared to 58.2 per cent on the same day of the previous expiry; and also its 3-month average of 68.8 per cent and the 6-month average of 68.4 per cent, said Axis Securities in a report. This strong increase suggests positive sentiment and bullish activity in the Bank Nifty compared to previous periods, the report stated. The overall market-wide rollovers stood at 79 per cent, compared to 74.9 per cent; and also higher than the 3-month average of 76.3 per cent and the 6-month average of 77.2 per cent. This reflects a robust increase in market participation relative to previous rollovers and averages. ALSO READ: Nifty Bank can hit new high, zoom to 57,000; Breakout, key levels to track That apart, the report also highlights that the rollover cost in March stands at 0.68 per cent compared to 0.59 per cent during the same period last expiry. This rise suggests that the cost of rollover has increased, indicating a shift in market dynamics. Among sectors, chemicals, pharma, FMCG, banking, and finance have witnessed higher rollovers, while lower rollovers were seen in cement shares. This sectoral differentiation indicates areas of strength and weakness, suggesting where investor confidence is shifting, the Axis Securities report stated. Data shows that 15 out of the 216 stocks traded in the futures & options (F&O) segment have seen rollovers in excess of 90 per cent thus far. Prominent among these are - Lodha (Macrotech Developers), Oil India, Colgate-Palmolive, Tata Technologies, ICICI General Insurance, Crompton Greaves, Marico, Bajaj Finance, Tata Elxsi, Shriram Finance and AU Small Finance Bank. Over 50 per cent of the F&O stocks had seen rollovers in excess of 80 per cent. ALSO READ: Auto stocks can defy Trump tariff woes, may rally up to 24%; suggest charts Among others high rollovers was witnessed in - Havells India, Indus Towers, Escorts, Aurobindo Pharma, Paytm, JSW Steel, Varun Beverages, JSW Energy, Dr. Reddy's, Indian Bank, Divi's Labs, Max Healthcare, Indian Hotel, IRFC, CDSL, MCX, Tata Power, PolicyBazaar, TCS and MRF - all more than 87 per cent. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank has seen mere 25.4 per cent rollovers thus far. HCL Technologies, DMart (Avenue Supermarts), Patanjali, ACC and OFSS are the other stocks with low rollovers in the range of 48 - 60 per cent.