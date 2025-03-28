Friday, March 28, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FIIs, DIIs, Retail: Find out who holds most bullish, bearish bets in F&O

FIIs, DIIs, Retail: Find out who holds most bullish, bearish bets in F&O

NSE derivatives data shows that FIIs are least bearish since December 13; DIIs most bullish in more than a year, while retail investors have turned cautious.

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital(Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nifty ended the March series with a gain of 4.6 per cent or 1,047 points at 23,592. Whereas, the Bank Nifty and the MidCap Nifty ended with a gain of 5.8 per cent and 5.1 per cent, respectively; thanks largely to a sharp pullback in the latter half of the month.  Amid the market rally, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) seemed to have covered substantial short bets in index futures. The FIIs long-short ratio in index futures now stands at 0.66 - its highest point since December 13, 2024. This ratio implies that FIIs roughly hold 3 short positions across index futures for every 2 long bets.  In comparison, at the start of the March series FIIs long-short ratio stood at the lowest point at 0.19 - implying presence of more than 5 short bets in index futures for every long trade.  Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) futures & options (F&O) segment shows that FIIs hold little over 60,000 index contracts on the long side as against 90,600-odd contracts on the short side. Same time last month, FIIs held mere 41,780-odd contracts long, and over 215,300-odd contracts on the short side.  FIIs have been net buyers in the derivatives segment for the last 9 straight trading sessions, with net purchases totalling up to ₹17,433.78 crore. FIIs open interest (OI) in Nifty futures now stand at 80,047 contracts, Bank Nifty (44,757 contracts) and MidCap Nifty (24,443 contracts).  Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are starting the April series with a long-short ratio of 2.44 - implying presence of nearly 5 bullish positions for every 3 bearish bets. This ratio at the start of the derivatives series is the highest for DIIs in more than a year.  ALSO READ: Marico, Lodha, AU SFB see high rollovers, IndusInd Bk low; check full list  In contrast, retail investors’ long-short ratio has dropped to 1.07 - its lowest point since October 4, 2024. Retail investors' now hold an equal quantity of long and short positions in index futures. Proprietary traders' long-short ratio has dropped to 0.42, and seems to be the most bearish among market participants at present.  Technically, the Nifty has garnered strong support at its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), emphasizing a robust foothold for buyers, said Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst at SAMCO Securities in a note.  Additionally, the momentum indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) remains perched above the 60-mark on the daily chart, while the Nifty continues to trade comfortably above key moving averages, indicating that pullbacks can be seen as buying opportunities, the analyst said.  The derivatives market, however, depicts a slightly bearish bias, with Call writers holding the upper hand over Put writers, hinting at a dip in trader’s confidence.  Heavy Call writing at the 24,000 strike has established it as a formidable resistance, while substantial Put writing at the 23,500 level underlines strong support, reinforcing bullish sentiment at the lower end. The 23,500 – 23,300 range has transformed into a key accumulation zone, backed by aggressive Put additions, whereas the 23,700 – 24,000 territory faces notable resistance due to persistent Call writing, Dhupesh explained in the note.  Additionally, the Put-Call Ratio (PCR) climbed from 0.81 to 0.86, reflecting cautious positioning among traders. With the Max Pain level stationed at 23,500, bulls continue to absorb selling pressure, setting the stage for a potential continuation of the upward trajectory, the note added.  Among individual stocks, Bajaj Finserv, Paytm, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Persistent Systems, Jubilant Foodworks, Ambuja Cements, Trent and Bank of Baroda have seen consistent buying interest in the last 4 trading sessions. On the other hand, Zomato, Vodafone Idea, Sona BLW Precision, Dr. Reddy's, Indian Hotels and Lupin saw a selling bias. 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat with positive bias in pre-open; Rupee opens higher

IPO

Spinaroo Commercial IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Long Weekend ahead: Stock markets to stay closed on Mar 31 for Ramzan Id

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch, March 28: BSE, Infosys, UltraTech, BEL, Jindal Steel, BEML

Chris Wood, Chris, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025

DLF, RIL, Zomato, MakeMyTrip: Chris Wood of Jefferies rejigs India exposure

Topics : Stock Market F&O Strategies derivatives trading Nifty futures Nifty F&O Bank Nifty Nifty midcap Trading strategies stock market trading stock markets share market Derivatives strategy Market trends derivatives market FIIs DIIs Retail investors F&O stock technical analysis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOSRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon