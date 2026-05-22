Info Edge India jumps 6% after strong Q4 earnings, margin expansion

Info Edge Share price today

Shares of Info Edge (India), a technology and consumer internet company, jumped over 6 per cent after the company reported its results for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q4FY26).

At around 01:55 PM, Info Edge stock was trading at ₹953.55, up 3 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹926.25. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,799 levels, up by 144.30 points or 0.61 per cent.

The company has a market capitalisation of ₹61,840 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹1,550 and 52-week low was ₹914.80.

Info Edge (India) Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Info Edge reported a revenue from operations of ₹869 crore, up 16 per cent from ₹750 crore in the year-ago period.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 34 per cent to ₹333 crore as compared to ₹248 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded to 38.3 per cent from 33.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

Info Edge reported a net profit of ₹565.7 crore, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹463.3 crore in Q4FY25.

The company reported an overall billings growth of 10 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26. During the quarter, the combined Tech, IT, and BPM segments recorded a 6 per cent Y-o-Y growth, while Recruitment Consultants grew 8 per cent and Other Sectors expanded 14 per cent. However, GCCs de-grew by 1 per cent in Q4FY26.

For the full FY26, the combined Tech, IT, and BPM segments grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y, Recruitment Consultants rose 6 per cent, Other Sectors expanded 8 per cent, and GCCs posted a strong 10 per cent growth. The company’s Naukri B2C business reported a 33 per cent Y-o-Y increase in billings, while Naukri Gulf registered a 9 per cent growth.

Info Edge India also said the Naukri database has now crossed 115 million resumes, with an average of 21,000 resumes being added daily during Q4FY26. Excluding JobHai, recruitment margins stood at around 61 per cent in Q4FY26.

The board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹3.60 per equity share for the FY26. The record date is July 24.

InfoEdge management commentary

Hitesh Oberoi, managing director and chief executive officer, said FY26 was a steady year. Topline grew at a measured pace, and operating margins improved through the year, especially in the Recruitment business. 99acres and Jeevansathi continued to gain market share and strengthen their market positions.

"We also made significant progress in deploying AI across our businesses, deepening its usage in matching, recommendations, and developing new AI-native products and features, improving the value we deliver to users and customers,” he added.

Ambarish Raghuvanshi, chief financial officer said, FY26 saw steady improvement across key financial metrics. Revenue grew by 15 per cent, and operating profit by 17 per cent for the standalone business. Cash generated from operations (pre-tax) from the Recruitment business was ₹1,513 crore, and our non-recruitment businesses on a combined basis were also cash profitable for the full year.