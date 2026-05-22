Page Industries gains 5% post Q4; ₹150 dividend per share declared

Page Industries share price today: Shares of apparel manufacturer Page Industries today jumped 5 per cent in intraday deal after the company announced its results for the March 2026 quarter. The stock opened with again of 2.7 per cent at ₹39,420 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a high of ₹40,490.

Page Industries, which is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International in India, has outperformed the markets in 2026 so far, with a gain of 9 per cent as against a decline of 9 per cent in the Nifty 50 index.

In one year, however, Page Industries shares have underperformed the headline index with a correction of 19 per cent versus a 3.3 fall in the NSE Nifty benchmark.

As of 12:20 PM, Page Industries shares pared the gains, but traded in the green to quote 1.3 per cent higher at ₹38,865.

Page Industries Q4 result Page Industries has reported 9 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its net profit at ₹178.73 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The company had posted a net profit of ₹164 crore during the January-March period a year ago.

The firm's revenue from operations grew by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,252.6 crore in the reporting quarter. It was ₹1,098.07 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company said that its sales volume grew 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y, amounting to 54.5 million pieces.

For the entire FY26, Page Industries net profit was up 4.75 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹763.82 crore. Its total consolidated income was up 6.28 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,310.67 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026.

Page Industries dividend 2026 record date

Along with the Q4 results , the board of Page Industries recommended a dividend of ₹150 per share of ₹10 face value. The company has set May 27 as the record date.

"...has declared 4th Interim Dividend 2025-26 of ₹150 per equity share," Page Industries said in a filing.

ALSO READ: LG Electronics shares slip 4% as Q4 profit falls; margins hurt by rupee "The record date fixed for the payment of interim dividend is 27 May 2026. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 19 June 2026," the filing added.

Page Industries share price target

Post quarterly results, brokerage firm JM Financial has maintained 'Buy' rating on Page Industries and hiked the target price of ₹41,500 (earlier ₹37,650).

The brokerage said that Page Industries reported a beat on all fronts in Q4FY26 with revenue growth accelerating on 11 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth led by improving consumer sentiment, normalisation of distributor inventory in athleisure after a prolonged correction cycle, and continued premiumisation across categories.

Analysts noted that the management remained positive on growth outlook for FY27, targeting double-digit volume growth on improving demand trends, strong e-commerce traction, reduced competitive intensity and healthier growth across channels despite calibrated price hikes offsetting inflationary pressures.