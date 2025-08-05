Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inox India shares slide 6% as Q1 revenue misses estimates; details here

Why Inox India shares fell: Inox India shares tumbled 6 per cent after its revenue in the June quarter missed the street's expectations

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Shares of Inox India plunged over 6 per cent on Tuesday after the revenue in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26) missed the street's expectations. 
 
The company's stock fell as much as 6.38 per cent during the day to ₹1,100 per share, the steepest intraday fall since April 7 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 4.7 per cent lower at ₹1,118 apiece, compared to a 0.33 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:20 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen over 12 per cent from their July peak and currently trade at 4.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 1.1 per cent this year, compared to a 4.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Inox India has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,159.61 crore. 
 

Inox India Q1 results

The company reported a 16.1 per cent rise in net profit at ₹61.12 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹52.64 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue grew 14.6 per cent to ₹339.62 crore from ₹296.41 crore a year earlier.
 
At the operating level, Ebitda rose 8.9 per cent to ₹76.3 crore from ₹70.1 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the Ebitda margin declined to 22.5 per cent from 23.6 per cent in the previous year.

Exports contributed 56 per cent of total revenue during the quarter, with export sales at ₹198 crore, indicating sustained global demand for cryogenic solutions, the firm said in an exchange filing. The company secured fresh orders worth ₹415 crore, taking its total order book to ₹1,457 crore, driven by strong traction in industrial gases and clean energy sectors.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

JM Financial on Inox India Q1 results 

Inox India reported first-quarter revenue came in below JM Financial’s estimate, while gross margin beat expectations. This improvement was attributed to a favourable revenue mix, with lower contribution from the low-margin industrial gases segment and strong growth in the higher-margin LNG vertical, JM Financial said. 
 
Order book growth was largely driven by exports, which increased 63 per cent year-on-year, while the domestic order book remained flat, it noted. 
 
Management’s revenue guidance, given the slower-than-expected Q1 growth, updates on the beverage kegs business and outlook for US exports amid rising uncertainty will be key areas to track in the earnings call, it said.  

About Inox India

Inox India is a global leader in the manufacturing of cryogenic storage, regasification, and distribution systems for LNG, industrial gases, liquid hydrogen, and cryo-scientific applications. 
 
With a strong presence across India, Brazil, and Europe, the company serves a vast customer base in over 100 countries. Its robust network of after-sales support associates spans 25 countries, ensuring reliable service and support worldwide.
 

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

