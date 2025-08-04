JSW Cement announces Rs 130-147 Price Band for Rs 3,600 crore IPO

JSW Cement has priced its Rs 3,600-crore initial public offering (IPO) between Rs 130 and Rs 147 per share. The IPO will begin on August 7 and conclude on August 11. It is a mix of a fresh issue of shares up to Rs 1,600 crore and an offer for sale up to Rs 2,000 crore by the selling shareholders. JSW Cement had initially planned to raise Rs 4,000 crore through the IPO but reduced the amount by Rs 400 crore from the fresh issue portion.
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for part-financing the cost of establishing a new integrated cement unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan, and for repayment of loans.
JSW Cement is among the top 10 cement companies in India in terms of installed capacity and sales volume as of March 31, 2025.
The company began its operations in 2009 in Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Since then, it has expanded its presence across the southern, western, and eastern regions of India, as well as the UAE. JSW Cement's product portfolio consists of blended cement, ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS), ordinary Portland cement (OPC), clinker, and a range of allied cementitious products such as ready-mix concrete (RMC), screened slag, construction chemicals, and waterproofing compounds.
As of March 31, 2025, the company operated seven plants in India.
Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement, stated during a media interaction that the company prefers organic growth over acquisitions.
"For us, when we look at our growth journey and the kind of geographies that we can enter, and at the cost at which we can enter through the organic route, we feel that it's a more prudent strategy for us. The second point is that the cement industry has very large entrenched players, with very strong balance sheets, with low to no debt and cash. So, if any one of them wants to acquire anything, they can out-muscle JSW Cement very easily. Right now, we don't have the 'aukad', I would say, to challenge them in any acquisition," said Jindal.