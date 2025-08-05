Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bumper listing! Aditya Infotech shares list at 50% premium on BSE, NSE

Bumper listing! Aditya Infotech shares list at 50% premium on BSE, NSE

Aditya Infotech shares listed at ₹1018 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹343 or 50.81 per cent over the issue price

Aditya Infotech IPO listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Infotech IPO listing, Aditya Infotech share price: Shares of security and surveillance services provider Aditya Infotech made a bumper D-Street debut on Tuesday, August 5, following the completion of the initial public offering (IPO).
 
Aditya Infotech shares listed at ₹1,018 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹343 or 50.81 per cent over the issue price.
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Aditya Infotech shares listed at ₹1,015 per share, a premium of ₹340 per share or 50.37 per cent over the issue price.
 
Aditya Infotech IPO listing outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of their listing, unlisted shares of Aditya Infotech were trading around ₹980 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹305, or 45.19 per cent over the upper end of the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.
 

Aditya Infotech details

The public offering of Aditya Infotech comprised a fresh issue of 7.4 million equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.9 million shares worth ₹800 crore. Aditya Khemka, Ananmay Khemka, Rishi Khemka, Hari Shankar Khemka (HUF), and Shradha Khemka are the promoter selling shareholders.

Also Read

Highway Infrastructure IPO

Highway Infrastructure IPO open today: GMP up 57%; should you subscribe?

Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Sri Lotus Developers IPO closes today; subscription rises 19x, GMP at 30%

Image

Final hours! NSDL IPO closes today: Check latest subscription status, GMP

Shanti Gold IPO listing

Shanti Gold International shares make positive debut; list at 15% premium

initial public offerings, IPO

Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment today: Here's how to check your status

 
The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹640–675 per share, and a lot size of 22 shares. The comapny has set the issue price at ₹675 per share. 
 
Aditya Infotech was open for subscription from July 29–31, 2025. It received overwhelming demand from investors and ended up getting oversubscribed by 100.69 times, riding on the back of the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 133.21 times. This was followed by the non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed 72 times, and retail investors, who subscribed 50.87 times. 

About Aditya Infotech

Aditya Infotech offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies, and solutions for both enterprise and consumer segments under their well-recognized ‘CP PLUS’ brand. Additionally, they provide solutions and services such as fully integrated security systems and Security-as-a-Service, delivered directly and through their distribution network, catering to end-customers across various sectors including banking, insurance, real estate, healthcare, industrial, defence, education, hospitality, manufacturing, retail, and law enforcement.

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; Nifty below 24,650; SMIDs fall; Highway Infra IPO opens

sona blw auto parts auto sector

Sona BLW Precision lags in Q1: Stay invested or exit? Analysts answerpremium

trading

BHEL bags new 'Buy' from UBS with 40% upside; check target, outlook here

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

FPIs still drive stock prices despite holdings at decade-low levels

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money

Rupee skids close to record low as Trump threatens more tariffs

Topics : IPO GMP IPO listing time Buzzing stocks Share price Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayrNSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon