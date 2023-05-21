close

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

ED and Sebi hint that these entities had taken positions before Hindenburg report was out

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Adani Group, Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Six short sellers have come under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate and the Securities and Exchange Board of India for playing a crucial role in the Rs 12 trillion Adani group share rout this January and February.
The market regulator is probing insider trading by these entities, said sources with direct knowledge about the development.
While Hindenburg Research made a disclaimer in its January 24 report that it had taken short-selling positions in the US-listed securities of the Adani group, the ED and Sebi report hinted that six local entities had taken positions before the Hindenburg report was made public.
Topics : Enforcement Directorate Securities and Exchange Board of India Adani Group

First Published: May 21 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

