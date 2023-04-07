close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 10.43 trn in last 5 days of market rally

Equity investors became richer by over Rs 10.43 trn in the past five days, as markets continued their winning momentum helped by foreign fund inflows and stable global trends

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Investor wealth, stock market, BSE-listed companies,sensex,nifty,SBI, Tata Steel, ONGC, ICICI Bank

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Equity investors became richer by over Rs 10.43 lakh crore in the past five days, as markets continued their winning momentum helped by foreign fund inflows and stable global trends.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms have surged Rs 10,43,216.79 crore to Rs 2,62,37,776.13 crore in the last five trading sessions (March 29-April 6).

This week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for "Mahavir Jayanti". Markets are closed on Friday on account of "Good Friday".

Last week, stock markets were closed on Thursday for "Ram Navami".

The 30-share BSE Sensex has jumped 2,219.25 points or 3.85 per cent in the past five trading sessions.

According to market analysts the benchmark indices have rallied aided by improved overseas fund inflows and positive global cues.

Also Read

Is the Indian stock market losing steam?

Analysts see more legs to the market rally amid intermittent corrections

Bulls stage turnaround on Monday; key reasons why Sensex rallied 850 pts

Investors' wealth climbs Rs 3.43 trillion as Sensex jumps 900 points

Key reasons why Sensex bounced back on Monday to rally 1,000 pts intra-day

Unauthorised investment advisory services: Sebi bans 4 for six months

Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday

Mkts see optimism in RBI's status quo, gain for 5th day after initial fall

NSE, BSE to move Adani Green to long term additional surveillance 1st stage

Street sees no major surprise in RBI's interest rate pause decision

"The Indian equity market saw gains for the second week in a row after a protracted period of underperformance, thanks to stable global cues, FII buying amid valuation comfort, and signs of a worldwide peak in interest rates," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex had climbed 143.66 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 59,832.97 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unexpectedly kept the benchmark rate unchanged.

Umesh Kumar Mehta, CIO of SAMCO MF, said RBI in its act to maintain an equilibrium of growth and inflation has judiciously opted to keep the rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent, diverging from the Fed.

"Equity markets had already started consolidating but now since the interest rates are also near the peak cycle, it is an ideal launching pad of a new bull market locally and globally," Mehta added.

Topics : Market rally | Investor wealth surges | Investor wealth

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 60,890; silver plunge Rs 600 to Rs 76,490

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read

Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday

markets
3 min read

Mkts see optimism in RBI's status quo, gain for 5th day after initial fall

sensex, BSE
4 min read

NSE, BSE to move Adani Green to long term additional surveillance 1st stage

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
2 min read
Premium

Street sees no major surprise in RBI's interest rate pause decision

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

This casting & forging company stock has zoomed 107% in less than 10 months

The addition to MSCI's indices has sent Riyadh stocks into a bull market and brought record fund inflows
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

SBI, DLF: Trading strategies for rate sensitive stocks post RBI policy

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read

Anupam Rasayan hits 52-week high; zooms 58% in 2 mths on strong biz outlook

stock market, market, stock brokers
2 min read

Godrej Consumer regains Rs 1 trn m-cap, hits 52-wk high on strong Q4 update

Godrej Consumer
3 min read
Premium

Street sees no major surprise in RBI's interest rate pause decision

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon