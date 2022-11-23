JUST IN
Business Standard

Is the Indian stock market losing steam?

Global equity markets are now looking to make up for their underperformance of the past few months. But analysts caution that rally in the Indian markets could take a backseat during the rest of 2022

Topics
Equity markets | Indian stock markets | global equity

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Global investment
Global investment

    • Netflix had pulled out of Russia in protest against its invasion of Ukraine in April this year. Ukraine, on its part, is still giving a tough time to the invading army. It recently forced Russia to retreat from the crucial Kherson region. The chances of this deadlock giving way to some kind of truce is offering some hope to the world financial markets. Recent corrections in crude oil prices and soft inflation data in the US are also giving Wall Street more space to breathe. So global equity markets are now looking to make up for their underperformance of the past few months. But analysts caution that rally in the Indian markets could take a backseat in the remaining part of 2022. This podcast has more

    First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 11:42 IST
