NSE, BSE to move Adani Green to long term additional surveillance 1st stage

Leading bourses NSE and BSE on Thursday said Adani Green Energy will be moved to the first stage of the long term additional surveillance measure framework from April 10.

On March 28, both the exchanges had put Adani Green Energy under the second stage of the long term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework.

In two separate circulars, the bourses said Adani Green Energy will continue in the framework but will be moved to respective lower stage ASM from April 10.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under the ASM framework include high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close-to-close price variation and price earning ratio.

Meanwhile, stocks of all the 10 listed firms of the Adani group on Thursday ended the day in the positive territory, with Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and NDTV each climbing 5 per cent.

Many of the group firms hit their upper circuit limits during the day.

Also Read NSE, BSE to put Adani Power under short term ASM again starting today NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency NSE, BSE to put 2 Adani firms under surveillance measures framework India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA Street sees no major surprise in RBI's interest rate pause decision Fund houses ponder ways to cushion tax blow to debt mutual funds This casting & forging company stock has zoomed 107% in less than 10 months Anupam Rasayan hits 52-week high; zooms 58% in 2 mths on strong biz outlook Singer India hits 10% upper circuit as Rakesh Khanna takes over as VC & MD

After taking a beating on the bourses following the report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, the group stocks have recovered significantly in the last few trading sessions.

The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it. The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.