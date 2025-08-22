Friday, August 22, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 97% in 6 weeks. Do you own?

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 97% in 6 weeks. Do you own?

Shares of InfoBeans Technologies hit a new high of ₹704.70, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock: InfoBeans Technologies stock price hit a new high

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

InfoBeans Technologies share price today

Shares of InfoBeans Technologies, a global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led software engineering company, hit a new high of ₹704.70, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade in otherwise a weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 81,462 at 12:42 PM.
 
In the past six weeks, the stock price of the small-cap company has zoomed 97 per cent from a level of ₹357.05 on July 11, 2025. In the past month, it rallied nearly 60 per cent, as compared to a 1 per cent decline in the benchmark index.
 

Mukul Agrawal holds 1% stake in InfoBeans

As of June 2025, investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent holding in InfoBeans Technologies, shareholding pattern data shows. Mukul Agrawal held 1.06 million equity shares or a 4.38 per cent stake in the company, data shows.
 
According to information available, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1 per cent holdings in other notable listed companies, including Hind Rectifiers, BSE, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, PTC Industries and LT Foods. 

Also Read

Dividend yield stocks

Looking for passive income? Here are 10 stocks with highest dividend yields

housing, housing finance

Affordable housing finance sector is past its prime, says Elara Capital

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock hits record high; rallies 10% in 2 days

share market, stock market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta

trading, stock market

Enviro Infra shares gain 5% as unit acquires Vento Power for ₹115.6 crore

What's fuelling rally in InfoBeans Technologies' stock price?

InfoBeans Technologies, a global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led software engineering company, reported robust earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).  The company's revenue grew a 23 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹124 crore while profitability significantly improved, with an 89 per cent boost in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) at ₹36 crore and a remarkable 200 per cent leap in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹23 crore compared to the same period last year.
 
The management said demand across all geographies contributed to revenue growth, and cost optimisation efforts led to an improvement in ebitda and PAT. During the quarter, InfoBeans signed 6 new clients, out of which 3 of them are large enterprise clients and onboarded 67 new team members. 

Industry overview

The worldwide IT spending is expected to reach $5.61 trillion in 2025, reflecting a 9.8 per cent increase over 2024. While IT budgets are expanding, much of the increase is anticipated to offset rising costs across hardware, software, and services, thereby skewing real IT spending growth versus nominal figures.
 
Spending patterns in 2025 are set to be heavily influenced by Generative AI (GenAI). Segments such as data centre systems, devices, and software are projected to register double-digit growth, largely driven by AI-related hardware upgrades.
 
However, while enterprises and consumers will invest in AI-ready PCs, tablets, and smartphones, these purchases will not yet be differentiated by GenAI functionality, as compelling "must-have" AI applications are still emerging, InfoBeans said in its FY25 annual report.
  
InfoBeans Technologies has about 28 per cent contribution coming from the German market, Uthe SA is 57 per cent, the UAE has also grown to 9 per cent, and the rest of the world, including India and APAC, is 6 per cent.
 
"Our strong alliances with leading cloud platforms like Salesforce and ServiceNow, investments in AI-based technologies, and a talented engineering team enable us to deliver outcome-driven solutions. This approach has resulted in 95 per cent of our clients returning to us for additional work each year," the company said. 
 

More From This Section

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts, Nifty below 24,950; Asian Paints, ITC slip 2%

cement, cement sector

UBS bullish on cement: Top picks Ambuja, UltraTech, Dalmia for FY26

stock market, trading, stocks

IndiGo, Max Healthcare set for Nifty entry; announcement due post-market

Pvr inox theatre cinema hall

PVR Inox breaks above 200-DMA after 8 months; stock can rally 15% if...

markets, share market

Sensex falls 571 pts, Nifty below 25k: Why are stock markets falling today?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends artifical intelligence Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon