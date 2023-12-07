Sensex (-0.19%)
Ircon OFS kicks off; Doms IPO price band fixed at Rs 750-790 per share

Doms Industries, the stationery and art products manufacturer, has fixed the price band at Rs 750-790 per share

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Ircon OFS for non-retail investors kicks off

The offer for sale (OFS) in Ircon International by the government garnered two times subscription, with non-retail investors placing bids for 156.6 million shares as against 75.2 million on offer. Most bids came at around Rs 157 per share, slightly above the base price of Rs 154 set by the government. Shares of Ircon fell 6.5 per cent to end at Rs 61. About 7.52 million shares reserved for retail investors, which will be auctioned on Friday. Following the share sale, the government holding in the rail engineering firm will fall to 65.18 per cent. BS REPORTER

Doms IPO price band fixed at Rs 750-790 per share

Doms Industries, the stationery and art products manufacturer, has fixed the price band at Rs 750-790 per share for its public issue opening next week. This would be the first IPO this month. The Rs 1,200-crore public offer will open for subscription on December 13 and close on 15th.  The IPO is a mix of a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 350 crore by the company.        agencies

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

