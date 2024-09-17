Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ITC at a discount compared to large peers, says Sharekan; revises target

ITC at a discount compared to large peers, says Sharekan; revises target

Sharekhan believes that ITC is entering a phase of consistent earnings growth trajectory

ITC

ITC(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sirali Gupta
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Based on an upbeat outlook for ITC, domestic brokerage firm Sharekhan has retained a 'Buy' rating on the FMCG company's stock, with a revised target price of Rs 595 per share. 

The brokerage believes that the cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate is entering a phase of consistent earnings growth trajectory.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"ITC is entering into a consistent earnings growth trajectory with the core cigarette business and non-cigarette FMCG business expected to post steady performance while recovery is expected in paperboard, paper & packaging (PPP) business in the quarters ahead," the report from the brokerage firm stated.
 

Cigarette business growth

Sharekhan anticipates ITC’s cigarette business to achieve steady volume growth in the quarters ahead with no changes in the tax rate on cigarettes in the Union Budget 2024.

Further, a consistent tax policy also aided ITC in gaining a share of illicit cigarettes sold in the market.

"We expect ITC’s cigarette sales volume to grow by 4-5 per cent in the near-term without any significant increase in taxes on cigarettes," Sharekhan stated in the report.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts, Nifty over 25,400; Broader markets down, Media sheds 1%

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp up 3%, at record high on positive outlook; zooms 95% in 1 yr

Bajaj Housing Finance listing

IPO debutant Bajaj Housing Finance vs veteran LIC Housing: Which is better?

sensex nifty stock market share market

Globus Spirits hits 52-week high on launching its first single malt whisky

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

City gas distributors' MGL, IGL rally 6% on healthy volume growth hopes


Non-cigarette FMCG business recovery

ITC's management guided that going forward, the company will improve margins in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) every year by 80-100 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with around 30-40 bps coming from revenue and mix, 20 bps from economies of scale and 30 bps from cost optimisation.

Keeping this in mind, Sharekhan sees the company's FMCG business clocking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent over FY2024-27 and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, (Ebitda) margins to rise by 410 bps over FY2020-24 to 11.2 per cent.

Paperboard, paper, and packaging (PPP) bottomed out

Sharekhan reckons that ITC's PPP business performance has bottomed out and a gradual recovery is expected in the quarters ahead.

"We have introduced FY2027E financials through this note. Stock trades at 24x and 22x its FY2026E and FY2027E earnings, respectively," the report noted.

On the valuation front, analysts see ITC at a discount compared to its large peers.

Listing the risks, Sharekhan said, "Any substantial increase in the tax rate on cigarettes by the government or slowdown in the consumer demand (especially in the rural market) would act as a key risk to our earnings estimates in the near term."

Also Read

ITC

ITC Q1 Preview: Weakness in agri, paperboard sectors may dent Ebitda margin

ITC

From Goldman Sachs to CLSA, brokerages upbeat on this stock; details here

WPI, WPI Inflation

WPI inflation drops to 4-month low of 1.31% in Aug on lower prices

Asian Champions Trophy IND vs CHN

Asian Champions Trophy LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND vs CHN final at 3:30 PM IST; PAK 0-0 KOR in 1st QTR

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Amid flood-like situation in Bengal, DVC releases water from dams

Topics : ITC cigarette FMCG ITC stock market rally Markets Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon