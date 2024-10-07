Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vodafone Idea falls 9% as company likely fails to submit bank guarantees

Vodafone Idea falls 9% as company likely fails to submit bank guarantees

Vodafone Idea has reportedly received a notice from the DoT on failing to submit bank guarantees tied to previous spectrum auction dues

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company’s sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea share price

SI Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea shares dropped 9 per cent in the intraday trade on Monday, October 7, registering a low of Rs 8.91 per share. Vodafone Idea stock declined after the company missed the deadline to submit bank guarantees.

At around 1:04 PM, Vodafone Idea shares were down 7.14 per cent at Rs 9.10 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex traded 0.66 per cent lower at 81,068.39 around the same time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


A bank guarantee is a financial institution's promise to cover a party's financial obligations in a transaction if the party fails to do so.
 

As per reports, Vodafone Idea, a joint venture between Vodafone Group (UK) and India's Aditya Birla Group, has received a notice from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as it failed to submit bank guarantees tied to previous spectrum auction dues.

The letter comes amid the ongoing discussions between the DoT and the Finance Ministry over a possible waiver of the bank guarantee requirement, though no decision has been reached, reports said.

Vodafone Idea missed the deadline for filing bank guarantees for auctions held before 2022. The corporation was due to submit these assurances in installments beginning September 20, but has yet to do so, resulting in the notice. READ MORE

Vodafone Idea's moratorium on spectrum auction dues expires in September 2025, and the company must file bank guarantees at least a year in advance to ensure these payments. In the next few months, Vodafone Idea is anticipated to give bank guarantees totaling more than Rs 24,700 crore.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 800 pts, at 80,900, Nifty 275 pts lower, at 24,700; Bank down

steel

JSW Steel, JSPL, Tata Steel shares rise 12% in a month; more steam left?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Gujarat Pipavav Port dips 5% on weak container cargo volumes in Q2FY25

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric shares slip 9% on BSE; here is what is worrying investors

drugs, pharma sector

Here's why Natco Pharma share price gained over 4% on October 7; details


Earlier, Vodafone Idea demanded a waiver of these commitments. Although bank guarantees are no longer required for auctions held after 2022, existing regulations still demand them for spectrum purchased before that date. READ MORE

In a report dated September 24, ICICI Securities maintained 'Hold' on the Vodafone Idea with a target of Rs 11 per share.

The brokerage had said that Vodafone Idea is nearing the closure of debt funding of Rs 25,000 crore; and another Rs 10,000 crore for non-fund facilities that should help boost capex.

As per the report, the company has also signed deals with major equipment suppliers for Rs 30,000 crore, for radios to be supplied over the next three years; it expects capex to kick start from Nov’24. VIL also envisages another tariff hike of 15–20 per cent in 15 months.

In the past one year, Vodafone Idea shares have lost 18 per cent against Sensex's rise of 24 per cent. 

Also Read

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi's missed bank guarantees trigger DoT notice amidst waiver talk

telecom

Telecoms may be holding off on 5G expansion to strengthen 4G: Here's why

PremiumSome public sector banks are planning to seek assurance from the government that it would convert part of its dues lying with Vodafone Idea (VI) into equity, according to three senior executives of banks who spoke to Business Standard on condition of

Banks to seek govt guarantee on equity conversion before lending to Vi

cyber crime

Vi partners with Nokia to enhance network security against cyber threats

Premiumvodafone idea vi

Weak signals for Indus Towers after unfavourable SC verdict for Vi

Topics : Vodafone Idea buzzing stock BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon