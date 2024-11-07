Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / JK Lakshmi Cement tanks 4% after reporting net loss of Rs 19 cr in Q2

JK Lakshmi Cement tanks 4% after reporting net loss of Rs 19 cr in Q2

JK Lakshmi Cement's share price slumped 3.79 per cent at Rs 770 per share on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade

Cement

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JK Lakshmi Cement's share price slumped 3.79 per cent at Rs 770 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade after the company reported a weak second quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25). 
JK Lakshmi Cement reported a net loss of Rs 19.24 crore in the September quarter of FY25, as against a net profit of Rs 95.87 crore in Q2FY24. The company’s revenue from operations was down by 21.6 per cent in Q2FY25, totaling Rs 1,234 crore versus Rs 1,574 crore in the same quarter last year.  
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 89.36 crore, reflecting a 59 per cent year-on-year decline versus Rs 217.26 crore recorded in Q2FY24. Ebitda margin came in at 7.2 per cent for the quarter under review versus 13.8 per cent in the same quarter last year.  
 
For the quarter of July-September 2024, the company recorded a sales volume of 24.77 lac tonnes, generating net sales of Rs 1,234.29 crore. This marked a decline from the same quarter last year, where the company achieved a sales volume of 27.32 lac tonnes and net sales of Rs 1,574.53 crore. 
Vinita Singhania, chairperson & managing director (CMD), JK Lakshmi Cement said, "The profitability of the company for the quarter has been impacted due to sharp drop in Sales Realisation in our primary markets.”

Capacity Expansion

The company is expanding its cement production capacity with several key projects. At its Surat Grinding Unit, capacity will increase from 1.35 million tonnes to 2.7 million tonnes, costing Rs. 225 crore, funded through Rs. 150 crore in term loans and internal accruals, the company said in a statement.  
A railway siding is being developed at the Durg Cement Plant at a cost of Rs. 325 crore, with Rs. 225 crore funded by debt. Additionally, at Durg, Chhattisgarh, the company is adding a clinker line (2.3 million tonnes per annum) and four cement grinding units (4.6 million tonnes per annum).  

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Ester Industries share climbs 10%; here's why the stock is in demand

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 400 pts to 80,000; Nifty down at 24,350; Metal, Bank drag

Donald Trump, Trump

Stocks, bonds, gold, debt: How Trump win will impact various asset classes

ipo

Niva Bupa IPO opens today: Invest or wait? Check GMP, & Brokerages' views

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

MSCI November rejig review: BSE, 4 others added; HDFC Bank weight to rise

Three split-location grinding units will also be established in Prayagraj, Madhubani, and Patratu, totaling 3.4 million tonnes per annum. The total cost for these expansions is Rs. 2,500 crore, with Rs. 1,750 crore funded through term loans and the balance via internal accruals, the company said. 

JK Lakshmi Cement share price history

The company’s stock has underperformed the market year to date as it has fallen 13.9 per cent, while gaining 0.5 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.9 per cent year to date and 23.4 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 9,095.90 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 21.89 times and at an earning per share of Rs 36.56. 
 
At 9:56 AM; the stock of the company surged 3.37 per cent at Rs 773.35 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex slumped 0.54 per cent at 79,940.59. 
 

Also Read

Tata Motors, Tigor iCNG

Tata Motors Q2 preview: Co's profit may surge up to 49%, Ebitda by 34% YoY

Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group

Apollo Hospitals zooms 6%, hits lifetime high after stellar Q2 results

Dividend

Dividend, bonus: REC, Petronet LNG, & 10 others to remain in focus today

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Stocks to Watch, Nov 7: Apollo Hospitals, BSE, Powergrid, RVNL, Voltas, FDC

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Trade

KRN Heat Exchanger surges 20%; stock zooms 103% against issue price

Topics : Buzzing stocks JK Lakshmi Cement Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon