Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sarda Energy & Mineral shares gain 5% as arm receives power procurement nod

Sarda Energy & Mineral shares gain 5% as arm receives power procurement nod

At 10:45 AM, Sarda Energy & Mineral shares were trading at ₹456.35, up by 3.36 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.

Stock market

At 10:45 AM, Sarda Energy & Mineral shares were trading at ₹456.35, up by 3.36 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sarda energy & mineral share price today: Shares of Sarda Energy and Minerals surged over 5 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹467 on Friday, after the company's subsidiary firm, Chhattisgarh Hydro Power LLP, received an approval from the state power distribution company to procure power from the Rehar-1 small hydro power project.
 
At 10:45 AM, Sarda Energy & Mineral shares were trading at ₹456.35, up by 3.36 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the Nifty50 was down by over 150 points or 0.61 per cent, quoting 25,198. So far this calendar year, shares of the Sarda group firm have plunged over 8 per cent.
 

Power procurement deal

As per the exchange filing, Chhattisgarh Hydro Power LLP was granted an in-principle approval for procuring power from 3x 8.3 megawatt (MW) Rehar-1 small hydro power project on a long-term basis. "The company has received in-principle approval from Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Ltd. for procuring power from 3x 8.3 MW Rehar-1 small hydro power project on a long term basis; and has commenced commercial operation of Rehar-1 small hydro power project," the exchange filing read. 
The Chhattisgarh Hydro Power LLP was incorporated on May 24, 2005, as a private company and was later turned into an LLP on September 17, 2010. 

About Sarda energy & mineral

The company, formerly known as Raipur Alloys and Steel Ltd., was established on June 23, 1976. The company was acquired by the Sarda Group in 1979 and renamed Raipur Alloys & Steel in 1985. In 2006, it was rebranded as Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. The company operates an integrated steel manufacturing unit with facilities for ferro alloys production, supported by a captive thermal power plant. The company also produces sponge iron for captive use, which is further processed into rolled products for commercial sale. In addition to its core steel business, Sarda Energy is also involved in the power sector, including hydropower projects executed via special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 680 pts; SMIDs down; Tata Elxsi falls 8%, TCS 2% on Q1 show

stock market

Oswal Pumps shares fall 5% as Q4 profit declines 21% QoQ; details here

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO GMP

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO day 2 update: 72% subscription, GMP at 7%

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares mixed after Wall Street closes higher, nears fresh records

initial public offering, IPO

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO closes today; subscription rises 26x, GMP at 24%

Topics : Buzzing stocks Sarda Energy & Minerals Markets Sensex Nifty power producers hydropower projects small hydropower projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon