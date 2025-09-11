Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jupiter Wagons rallies 8% on securing ₹113 cr-order from Railways Ministry

Jupiter Wagons rallies 8% on securing ₹113 cr-order from Railways Ministry

Around 10:40 AM, Jupiter Wagons share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹335.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 81,454.96 levels.

Indian Railways cancelled 161 trains on Tuesday, September 6.

Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) offers comprehensive mobility solutions, including Freight Wagons, Locomotives, Commercial Vehicles, ISO Marine Containers, and components like Couplers, Bogies, Brakes, Wheels, and Axles.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons share price: Railway company Jupiter Wagons share price gained up to 8.08 per cent to an intraday high of ₹345 per share on Thursday, September 11, 2025.
 
Around 10:40 AM, Jupiter Wagons share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹335.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 81,454.96 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why did Jupiter Wagons share price jump in trade today?

 
Jupiter Wagons share price rallied after the company announced that its material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated September 9, 2025 from Ministry of Railways, Railway Board. 
 
 
The LOA pertains to the supply of a total 9,000 LHB Axles for FIAT-IR Bogies, with an aggregate order value of approximately ₹113 crore.
 
Jupiter Wagons, via an exchange filing said, “We are thrilled to announce that our material subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated September 9, 2025 from the Ministry of Railways, Railway Board. This LOA pertains to the supply of a total 9,000 LHB Axles for FIAT-IR Bogies, with an aggregate order value of approximately ₹113 crore.” 

Last month, Jupiter Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (JEM), the electric commercial vehicle arm of Jupiter Wagons Ltd., inaugurated its first showroom in New Bowenpally, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, introducing its 1.05 ton 4-wheeler electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) – JEM TEZ to Telangana’s logistics and intra-city freight market. 
 
During the same period (in August), Jupiter Wagons announced that its material unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited (JTRFPL), received a Letter of Intent (LOI) dated August 19, 2025 for the supply of 5,376 wheelsets (2688 Motor wheelsets and 2688 Trailer wheelsets) for the prestigious Vande Bharat train project, valued at approximately ₹215 crore.  ALSO READ | ACME Solar Holdings rises 5% as arm wins ₹3,892-crore order from SBI

Jupiter Wagons Q1FY26 results

 
Financially, Jupiter Wagons posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹31.1 crore in Q1FY26, down 66.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Its PAT Margin stood at 6.5 per cent. 
 
Revenue from operations for Q1FY26 came in at ₹459.3 crore, down 47.8 per cent annually, due to shortage of wheel set supplied by Railway Wheel Factory, Indian Railways, especially for 25 Ton Axle load wagons for which the Company has majority of its order book. 
 
Operationally, Ebitda stood at ₹59.8 crore in Q1FY26, down 56.2 per cent Y-o-Y, due to operational deleverage arising from reasons mentioned above. Subsequently, Ebitda Margin squeezed to 13 per cent in Q1FY26, as against 15.5 per cent in Q1FY25.
 
Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) offers comprehensive mobility solutions, including Freight Wagons, Locomotives, Commercial Vehicles, ISO Marine Containers, and components like Couplers, Bogies, Brakes, Wheels, and Axles.
 
With manufacturing facilities in Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore, Jabalpur, and Aurangabad, the company has fully backward-integrated foundry operations and partnerships with global firms such as Tatravagonka (Slovakia), DAKO-CZ (Czech Republic), Kovis (Slovenia), and Talleres Alegria (Spain).

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

