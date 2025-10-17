Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kajaria's Q2 polish impresses, while demand cracks remain; analysts weigh

Kajaria's Q2 polish impresses, while demand cracks remain; analysts weigh

Emkay remains upbeat on Kajaria Ceramics, reiterating its Buy call, while Nuvama Institutional Equities takes a more measured stance, maintaining a Hold rating on the shares

Kajaria Ceramics share price target

Kajaria Ceramics

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brokerages have offered mixed views on Kajaria Ceramics Ltd after the tile maker announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY2025–26 (Q2FY26).  While Emkay remains upbeat on Kajaria Ceramics, reiterating its Buy call and raising the target price by 7 per cent to ₹1,550, Nuvama Institutional Equities has taken a more measured view, maintaining a Hold rating with a target price of ₹1,318 per share, valuing the stock at 33 times its projected Q2FY28 earnings per share (EPS).

Kajaria Ceramics Q2FY26 results

Kajaria Ceramics reported a 58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹133 crore in Q2FY26, compared with ₹84 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,186 crore from ₹1,162 crore in Q2FY25.
 
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹214 crore from ₹163 crore, while Ebitda margin improved to 18 per cent from 14 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Emkay on Kajaria Ceramics

Analysts at Emkay Global said the company’s balance sheet remains strong, with a net cash position of ₹590 crore as against ₹520 crore in Q1FY26, and a net debt-to-equity ratio of -0.2x as of September 2025.
 
“Kajaria remains the market leader in the tiles industry, with strong brand recall. Volume growth is expected to pick up in the coming quarters with a revamp in strategy, better penetration in tier-2/3 towns, an increase in B2B demand, and a likely gradual revival of B2C demand from H2FY26,” Emkay analysts wrote in a note.

Also Read

Kajaria Ceramics share price

Kajaria Ceramics shares rise over 2% on Q2 results, dividend announcement

share market, stock market

Stocks to buy today: Analyst recommends ICICI Bank and one other stock

Kajaria, Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics shares slip 3% post Q1 earnings: Check details here

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Nifty guide, June 11: Outlook remains bullish; top breakout stocks in focus

kajaria

Kajaria Ceramics exits from plywood business due to continued losses

 
The brokerage said it has factored in higher profitability and rolled forward its estimates to September 2027.
 
“Our target price is raised to ₹1,550 (earlier ₹1,450) at 42x PER (unchanged); we maintain Buy on the stock,” the note added.

Nuvama on Kajaria Ceramics

In contrast, Nuvama Institutional Equities described Kajaria’s second-quarter performance as “mixed”, citing sluggish volume growth and limited signs of a demand revival.
 
Tile volumes grew just 0.6 per cent (versus an estimate of 3.5 per cent), though the Ebitda margin at 18 per cent was broadly in line with expectations. Margin improvement, the brokerage noted, was driven by ₹30–35 crore in cost savings from re-engineered packaging, pricing revisions for outsourced tile production, and a headcount reduction of about 250 employees.
 
Nuvama highlighted that while the management remains focused on cost optimisation and has engaged a consultant to help gain market share, volume growth has remained subdued, up only 1 per cent Y-o-Y in the first half of FY26.
 
“While cost optimisation has led to better profitability, demand pickup remains elusive. We maintain Hold with an unchanged target price of ₹1,318 at 33x Q2FY28E EPS,” Nuvama analysts said.

More From This Section

Nestle share price, Q2 results

Nestle Q2 review: Buy or sell? New MD, GST cuts sway analysts' views

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 136 pts, Nifty near 25,550 in pre-open; MCX Gold hits ₹1.3 lakh/10 gm

markets, bull market, bull, sensex, nifty, market

10 stocks with maximum upside this Diwali; Don't miss the market fireworks!

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Ent posts weak Q2; ad revenue dips for 6th straight qtr; buy or sell?

stock market, growth, investors, investments, brokers, funds

Samvat 2082 top stock picks; Bajaj Fin, Swiggy, 8 others can gain up to 44%

Topics : Kajaria Ceramics share market Markets Sensex Nifty Stock movemnet The Smart Investor Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon